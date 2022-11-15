KRYSTAL CONTINUES TO ATTRACT CELEBRITY PARTNERSHIPS

Brand Closes New Multi-Level Deal with Charlamagne tha God

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, recently inked a partnership deal with American radio host and television personality Charlamagne tha God, and his wife and business partner, Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey. The franchise agreement features six locations beginning in early 2023. The Krystal locations will be co-branded with Charlamagne to craft a customized experience.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Charlamagne and expand our footprint nationwide. Charlamagne pushes the envelope nationally by spotlighting important topics in society," said Jonathan Childs, Chairman of Krystal Restaurants. "At Krystal, we expand the boundaries of QSR with innovative partnerships, marketing, menu and real estate. We look forward to continuing to do so with Charlamagne."

Throughout this past year, Krystal has been quickly moving forward with major franchise expansion and brand presence initiatives. The company has been exploring new creative marketing to reach its audiences and have attracted celebrities such as 2 Chainz, Victor Cruz, Brittany Renner, and Ray J. The latest partnership with Charlamagne tha God adds to the continued push forward for the brand's evolution.

Charlamagne tha God, also known as Lenard McKelvey, is a thought-provoking co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, 'The Breakfast Club,' heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week. Born and raised in a small town in South Carolina, Charlamagne quickly rose to become one of today's most unique and compelling media personalities. His point of view and provocative celebrity interviews help drive the daily national conversation about issues related to hip-hop, race, society, mental health, and politics.

"Having grown up in the South, the Krystal brand is an icon for the region," said Charlamagne tha God. "I'm excited and honored to be joining forces with them to bring their unique menu to more communities and to help showcase the brand to more audiences."

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal is located in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and goals to reach 500 stores in the next five years. The brand sells nearly 550,000 Krystal burgers each day and has sold more than 10 billion burgers since inception. Krystal recently launched its acclaimed "Side Chik" chicken sandwich, which has doubled its previous chicken sandwich sales. Visit krystalfranchising.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@Inklinkmarketing.com

305.631.2283

View original content:

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants, LLC