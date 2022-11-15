InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Hold Items within a Vehicle (DAL 246)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to contain any number of items while running errands in the car," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design eliminates the need to hold items on the lap to avoid turnovers or spills."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold and contain various items within a vehicle. In doing so, it can be used to hold fast food, 2-liter beverage bottles, etc. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it reduces distractions while driving. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and delivery drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

