FXLV INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

FXLV INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45 Training") on behalf of the company's investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC) (PRNewswire)

In July 2021, F45 Training completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 18.75 million shares of stock to investors at $16.00 per share. In the calendar year following the IPO, shares of the company's stock declined in value to trade below $5.00 per share.

F45 Training shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/f45-training-holdings-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC