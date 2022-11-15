Tributes
FXLV INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) ("F45 Training") on behalf of the company's investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)
In July 2021, F45 Training completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock, selling 18.75 million shares of stock to investors at $16.00 per share.  In the calendar year following the IPO, shares of the company's stock declined in value to trade below $5.00 per share.

F45 Training shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/f45-training-holdings-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fxlv-investor-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-investigation-of-f45-training-holdings-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301677968.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.