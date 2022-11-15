FRSH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Freshworks Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Freshworks you have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Freshworks securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the FRSH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

