Famous Dutch fast food bakers bring fries, snacks and Christmas to Ukraïne

Franky and Coen are adding gift giving to their chip-frying campaign

HELMOND, Netherlands, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franky and Coen have now become famous names in the Netherlands with their giveaways in Ukraine. In November and December, they will be giving away gifts in towns heavily affected by the war, such as Irpin, Bucha and Borodianka, as well as handing out chips and typical Dutch fried snacks, such as frikandellen and kroketten (traditional fried sausages and croquettes).

This week, the duo and their food truck will be travelling the 2500 km from the Netherlands to Ukraine for the seventh time. Also in December they will go together with Santa to Ukraïne with a truck full of presents this time to help children and adults forget the miserable situation for a while. A Christmas ambiance will be created with decorated tents and Christmas music and Santa will be handing out gifts. As on previous occasions, Franky and Coen are set to visit several orphanages, a hospital and refugee shelters

90,000 portions of chips

Franky's wife is from Kyiv. "so the war has an even bigger impact on me, I was deeply affected by the images of citizens fleeing to Poland. My first thought was: I'm going to do something." When he shared his plans with good friend Coen, the latter didn't hesitate for a second. Together, they left for the border with 4000 euros worth of savings in fries and snacks. "We fried up to as many as 2000 portions of chips every day. We've now been back six times, totalling 90,000 portions and the same again in snacks!"

Personal stories

People sometimes wait for hours in queues of more than a hundred metres for a portions of chips and to tell their personal stories. The fry cooks are especially touched by their conversations with children. The children are allowed to scoop fries and pump sauce: the resulting smile is worth more than gold.

Famous at home

Franky and Coen are not just interested in alleviating hunger. Most of all, they want to support people and bring smiles. Their extraordinary deeds did not go unnoticed by Dutch media. News channels have covered their story, such as national news channel NOS and the talkshow Khalid en Sophie .

Website: https://www.frankyandcoen.nl/

Support page: https://steunactie.nl/actie/franky-en-coen-gaan-weer-friet-en-snacks-bakken-in-oekraine/-8647

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946807/Franky_and_Coen.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946785/Franky_and_Coen.jpg

Franky and Coen bake free fries in the badly battered town of Borodyanka. (PRNewsfoto/Franky and Coen) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Franky and Coen