Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Cisco Multiple Region Partner of the Year for 2022

TORONTO, ON and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been named Cisco's Multiple Region Partner of the Year for 2022.

Converge was given this award in recognition for driving Cisco bookings in 43 of 50 US states, while booking over $1M in 31 sales regions. This award was announced at the annual Cisco Partner Summit, which is dedicated to celebrating Cisco partners' accomplishments and recognizing top-performing partners and their respective achievements.

"Converge is proud of our strong Cisco partnership and the incredible accomplishments of our joint teams in 2022," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "The results are a testament to our strategy of building a platform across North America and driving the right level of value for our clients in every region. We are excited to have been recognized as Cisco's Multiple Region Partner of the Year and look forward to more success in 2023 and beyond."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

