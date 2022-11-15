Bolt Announces Quick Checkout for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source Users

Seamless checkout integration enables Adobe Commerce merchants to drive conversion and unlock additional revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout technology company announced today Quick Checkout is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users. Quick Checkout allows Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users to add mobile-friendly, passwordless checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers. Solution integrators can also now offer their ecommerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.

Bolt's logo (PRNewsfoto/Bolt) (PRNewswire)

"Adobe is known for helping businesses transform their commerce platforms," said Mike Byrnes, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Bolt. "Now that Quick Checkout is available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users, more brands will be able to quickly implement streamlined checkout experiences so they can increase check out conversions and repeat purchases."

"Today's consumers expect personalized and seamless shopping experiences that cater to their individual preferences," said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Partnerships at Adobe. "Quick Checkout makes it easy for merchants to offer shoppers a convenient and secure checkout experience where they can complete purchases in as little as one click."

The Quick Checkout extension is now available on Adobe's Commerce Marketplace. To learn more, visit bolt.com/one-click-early-access-for-adobe.

About Bolt

Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bolt