Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Indivior

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Opiant (NASDAQ: OPNT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Indivior.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/opiant-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Opiant's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Opiant holders will receive only $20.00 per share in cash at closing, plus contingent value rights (CVRs) representing, if achieved, potential additional payments over a period of seven years of up to $8.00 per share. Pursuant to the CVRs, Indivior will pay $2.00 per CVR if OPNT003 achieves the following net revenue thresholds during any period of four consecutive quarters prior to the seventh anniversary of the U.S. commercial launch: (i) $225 million, (ii) $300 million, and (iii) $325 million. The remaining $2.00 per CVR will become payable if OPNT003 achieves net revenue of $250 million during any period of four consecutive quarters prior to the third anniversary of the U.S. commercial launch. Opiant notes that there can be no guarantee that the CVR payments will be achieved as the future performance of OPNT003 is subject to several risks and uncertainties. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Opiant by imposing a significant penalty if Opiant accepts a superior bid. Opiant insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Opiant's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Opiant.

If you own Opiant common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/opiant-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP