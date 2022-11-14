Oracle Cerner Technology to Manage Hospital Labs in 10 States

Cerner's lab information systems selected to help Labcorp streamline operations and enhance patient experiences for a leading health system

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Cerner and Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, have formed a new relationship to streamline lab operations for one of the nation's leading nonprofit Catholic health systems. Labcorp purchased select assets of the health system's outreach laboratory business and will manage its hospital-based laboratories in 10 states. Cerner's laboratory information system (LIS) will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.

With this strategic Cerner collaboration, Labcorp will be able to build and expand upon the labs' existing technologies to standardize and optimize workflows for better efficiency in the labs as well as support information sharing across the health system.

"The ability to easily manage workflow and testing information is imperative to providing the high level of service that customers expect from Labcorp," said Carl Warner, senior vice president of information technology, Labcorp. "With its well-established reputation and health technology, Oracle Cerner supports our goal of helping patients and physicians make better health decisions."

Up to 80% of all diagnostic decisions are informed by lab test results. Cerner's holistic suite of laboratory solutions support complex needs across a laboratory operation including clinical, anatomic pathology, molecular diagnosis, and laboratory outreach. Focused on optimizing the workflow of the laboratory, Cerner's lab solutions help minimize manual technology interactions with auto-verification and automatic reporting.

"Oracle Cerner has a long history of developing innovative solutions to support even the most complex lab operations," said Travis Dalton, general manager, Oracle Health. "Together with Labcorp, our solutions will help reduce manual steps in the labs to make information sharing easier across the health system, leading to faster diagnostic decisions that can improve patient care."

