InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage Solution for Bedside Items (CCT-4735)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient storage solution for items typically stored near the bedside," said an inventor, from Union, Ky., "so I invented THE BEDSIDE CADDIE. My design ensures that devices like remote controls and cell phones are close by and it could help to reduce clutter in the bedroom."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to store and access a remote control, cell phone or other items while in bed. In doing so, it offers an alternative to placing items on a nightstand. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4735, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

