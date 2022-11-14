Helios Electric Now Serving the New York City Metropolitan Area Specializing in Complex High, Medium, and Low Voltage Power Systems

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios Electric LLC, a Washington DC area-based electrical engineering and construction firm, has opened a new office in New Hyde Park, NY to support railway electrification and complex power system projects in the New York & New Jersey region.

"One of the biggest issues in developing electrical facilities," said President & CEO Priyan De Silva, "is that few, if any, electrical engineers think like an electrician. If they did, they could often make minor changes that would allow contractors to build facilities faster, more accurately, and less expensively for their customers."

Knowing how to properly design and build complex electrified rail systems allows the railway authorities to prevent an unintended power interruption during the morning rush hour into Penn Station. Likewise, such knowledge can preempt a wastewater facility manager from getting the dreaded 3AM phone call that 5 million gallons of raw sewage overflowed into the Hudson River. Thinking like a professional engineer and a master electrician can also be the difference between a mission-critical government facility remaining online despite natural or intentional attempts to withhold power. Sometimes, it can mean the difference between life and death.

"I started my own firm because I saw too many instances where companies were not willing to invest in both design and implementation, resulting in subsequent problems during operation," De Silva said. "I knew if I invested in both disciplines, my customers would save time and money in both design and construction, which would also help prevent long-term issues."

Helios Electric can work in any design or implementation role involving complex substations, switchgear, motor control centers, generator paralleling schemes, PLC/SCADA systems, or AC/DC traction power systems. Helios Electric has designed low, medium, and high voltage facilities for electrified railways, airports, hospitals, data centers, water/wastewater facilities, and electric utilities.

President & CEO De Silva has a degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, is a licensed Master Electrician, holds P.E. licenses in several states, and has almost 20 years of experience.

Helios Electric LLC is a minority and disadvantaged business enterprise (MBE/DBE) located at:

1979 Marcus Avenue, Suite 210

New Hyde Park, NY 11042

Phone: (212) 624-1900

Email: info@helioselectric.net

