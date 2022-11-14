The Andersons to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

President of Trade and Processing Bill Krueger and Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine will speak at the conference at noon Central Time. The Andersons presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/ande/1797336. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

