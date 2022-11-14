Accolade Champions Health Equity and Welcomes FOLX Health to Trusted Partner Ecosystem at HLTH 2022

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy and Dr. Jay Bhatt, Managing Director at Deloitte, explore the role of employers in removing barriers to equitable healthcare; Accolade welcomes a new trusted partner serving LGBTQIA+ communities and marks the 3-year anniversary of the Trusted Partner Ecosystem

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD), which provides millions of people and their families with Personalized Healthcare, will address removing barriers to equitable healthcare as a Health Equity Impact Champion sponsor at HLTH 2022. In addition, LGBTQIA+ affirming care company, FOLX Health, joins Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem, availing high-quality, integrated care for this marginalized population to Accolade 's 700+ commercial and government customers to serve their 11 million members.

Accolade welcomes LGBTQIA+ affirming care company, FOLX Health, to its Trusted Partner Ecosystem

Accolade to Address Critical Role Employers Play in Health Equity at HLTH 2022

Accolade Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shantanu Nundy, and Deloitte Managing Director, Dr. Jay Bhatt will explore the critical role employers play in addressing health equity when they optimize benefits and plan offerings that reach marginalized communities and identifying and addressing social determinants of health. To learn more about how employers can meaningfully remove barriers to equitable healthcare and offer proactive quality care through predictive engagement, please visit us at Accolade.com.

Accolade Welcomes FOLX Health to Trusted Partner Ecosystem

In announcing the addition of FOLX Health to its Trusted Partner Ecosystem, Accolade further demonstrates its commitment to health equity. Through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers, FOLX provides affirming care to the LGBTQIA+ community with end-to-end virtual primary care, hormone replacement therapy, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), care navigation, content and community.

"Even from our early discussions with Accolade, it was clear that their empathetic, affirming work with the LGBTQIA+ community aligned with our core mission to create a more equitable healthcare system," said FOLX Health's CEO, Liana Douillet Guzman. "We continue to be impressed with their proactive care model and are thrilled to join Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem, which will help us reach more individuals who need us."

When customers work with FOLX and other Accolade Trusted Partners, they are confidently selecting from high-quality, thoroughly vetted solutions. Trusted Partner Ecosystem customers benefit from streamlined purchasing and implementation, enhanced features, and, ultimately, incremental, appropriate utilization.

Accolade Trusted Partner Ecosystem Celebrates 3 Year Milestone

Launched at HLTH 2019, the Accolade Trusted Partner Ecosystem was the first in the industry to bring together multiple point solutions through a single front door for employers. The Trusted Partner Ecosystem delivers value to HR teams by integrating services across partners and the Accolade portfolio to deliver a better member experience.

The Trusted Partner Ecosystem has grown over three years to include the following partners across key categories:

musculoskeletal (Sword Health; Hinge Health)

diabetes (Virta Health)

pharmacy (Rx Savings Solutions)

centers of excellence (Employer Direct Healthcare; Carrum Health)

behavioral health (Headspace Health)

gastrointestinal (Vivante Health)

fertility healthcare (Carrot Fertility)

financial advisory (Brightside)

benefits selections (Picwell)

Several of Accolade's Trusted Partners will have a presence at HLTH 2022 and attendees are encouraged to engage with our partners at speaking sessions and exhibition booths.

Learn more about Accolade's Trusted Partner Ecosystem at https://www.accolade.com/platform/ecosystem/

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

About FOLX Health

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans-specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

