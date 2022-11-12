LatinFinance announces winners of 2022 Banks of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2022 Banks of the Year Awards.
The Banks of the Year Awards celebrate the financial institutions in Latin America and the Caribbean that best demonstrated excellence in retail, commercial and investment services in the last year. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.
The full list of winning institutions can be found in a special Banks of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine.
For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/banksoftheyear.
Sustainable Finance Bank of the Year: Scotiabank
Digital Bank of the Year: Scotiabank Chile
Digital Transformation of the Year: Interbank
SME Bank of the Year: Banreservas
Multilateral Development Bank of the Year: Inter-American Development Bank
Wealth Management Bank of the Year: BTG Pactual
Bank of the Year – Latin America: Santander
Bank of the Year – Argentina: Santander Argentina
Investment Bank of the Year – Argentina: Citi
Bank of the Year – Bolivia: Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz
Bank of the Year – Brazil: Itaú Unibanco
Investment Bank of the Year – Brazil: BTG Pactual
Bank of the Year – Central America & Bank of the Year – Costa Rica: BAC Credomatic
Bank of the Year – Chile: Santander Chile
Investment Bank of the Year – Chile: Scotiabank Chile
Bank of the Year – Colombia: Bancolombia
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia: Scotiabank Colombia
Bank of the Year – Dominican Republic: Banreservas
Bank of the Year – Ecuador: Banco Pichincha
Bank of the Year – El Salvador: Banco Cuscatlan
Bank of the Year – Guatemala: Banco Industrial
Bank of the Year – Honduras: Banco Ficohsa
Bank of the Year – Jamaica: National Commercial Bank
Bank of the Year – Nicaragua: Banco LAFISE Bancentro
Bank of the Year – Mexico: BBVA México
Investment Bank of the Year – Mexico: BBVA CIB
Bank of the Year – Panama: Banco General
Bank of the Year – Paraguay: Itaú Paraguay
Bank of the Year – Peru: Banco de Crédito del Perú
Investment Bank of the Year – Peru: J.P. Morgan
Bank of the Year – Trinidad & Tobago: Scotiabank TT
Bank of the Year – Uruguay: Santander Uruguay
