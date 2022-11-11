Shook Scores Litigation Defense Win at ALM Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier trial firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon earned three prestigious honors at the ALM Industry Awards in New York City. Shook took home the top award for Regional Litigation—Florida. The firm was recognized as a finalist in the Diversity Initiative category and Associate Mary Olson was named a finalist for Young Lawyer of the Year for her pro bono work with the firm's Project Affirmation.

"Recognition for our litigation, diversity and pro bono efforts is a reflection of who we are as a firm."

"What an incredible evening for our lawyers and our firm," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "To be recognized for our litigation and as finalists for our diversity and pro bono efforts is a reflection of who we are as a firm and what we live day in and day out."

Shook's Miami and Tampa offices are part of a lauded national Product Liability Litigation practice. Their excellence in regional results includes obtaining three defense verdicts in three separate trials in significant consumer product liability cases which were covered by several media outlets in 2021. The PLL group is led by Partners Katie Gates Calderon, Bill Geraghty and Hildy Sastre, and has earned elite Band 1 status in nationwide Chambers rankings and been noted as the busiest Product Liability defense firm in the country. Dan Rogers leads the firm's Miami office and Jennifer Voss heads up the Tampa location.

Shook has represented some of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the world, with client relationships dating back many decades. Businesses look to the firm to handle their most complex and contentious product liability cases, from MDLs, class actions, mass actions and multi-jurisdiction onslaughts of individual cases, as well as challenging individual cases. The sector is increasingly competitive as litigation financing has driven a rise in MDLs and other filings by plaintiffs' firms.

The Honorable Jon Gray Lawyers Leadership Academy earned the Diversity Initiative finalist award. The Academy is a program designed to enhance the long-term advancement and retention of minority lawyers by providing them access and tools to become successful Shook partners. The Leadership Academy includes a one-to-one pairing with a Fellow to build skills in leadership, business development and client-facing opportunities.

Associate Mary Olson was a finalist for the Young Lawyer of the Year award for her pioneering leadership in transgender advocacy. Olson is an active ally and leads her pro bono work with Shook's Project Affirmation. Project Affirmation offers representation in name change and gender marker amendment actions to individuals in the Kansas City area. Olson has advocated for more than 170 clients in the project and has been a vital resource for the transgender community.

Shook lawyers who attended the event in New York include Scott Chesin, managing partner of the firm's New York office; Bill Geraghty, who co-leads the product liability litigation practice; Partner Stephanie Sankar and Tampa Managing Partner Jennifer Voss.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

