2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Kicks off

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRI Online: On November 9, the 2022 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit got under way in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. This year's WIC Wuzhen Summit serves as the first annual meeting of the WIC since the inauguration of the international organization, and brings together more than 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions who are attending either in person or online.

The theme of the summit, "Towards a Shared Digital Future in a Connected World - Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", focuses on four main topics: cooperation and development, technology and industry, humanity and society, and governance and security. The 2022 session covers the hot issues of the moment in the world of cyberspace and reflects the insights from various industries on the growth prospects for the Internet that could set the groundwork for the next stage of development in digital technologies. The event showcases on the international stage solutions proposed by China's leaders in the field, their wisdom, and the contributions they have made and will continue to make to facilitate the growth and governance of the Internet.

A series of events, including the Release Ceremony for the World's Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements, the unveiling of the Blue Book for the World Internet Conference, and the finals for the "Straight to Wuzhen" global internet competition, also took place during the summit.

