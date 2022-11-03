Surgical Planning Associates Unveils New Software for the HipInsight System

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Planning Associates (SPA) today announced the release of new surgical planning software to support the HipInsight patient-specific mixed reality guidance system for total hip arthroplasty, the only clinical solution of its kind.

The HipInsight system is a mixed-reality solution that gives hip surgeons "x-ray vision" as they perform joint surgery. Three centers used the system's enhanced software in surgery in the last week: Duke University Medical Center, by Samuel Wellman M.D.; Lighthouse Surgical Suites, Hollis, N.H., by Carl Talmo M.D.; and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital, by J. Scott Reid M.D.

The software is the first release that includes components manufactured by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., as part of its exclusive multi-year co-marketing agreement with SPA announced in September.

With the HipInsight system, the surgeon wears the MicroSoft Hololens2 head-mounted device to visualize a patient's bony anatomy during surgery, as well as implants and surgical instruments directly inside and around the patient's body. By giving the surgeon this type of "x-ray vision" with the HipInsight system, surgeons no longer have to look away from the patient during component implantation to see information the way that older technologies require.

Quotes from doctors using the new software include:

"The HipInsight system represents a quantum advance in the way that surgeons perform joint replacement." -- Dr. Samuel Wellman

"I used to get a lot more x-rays during anterior hip surgeries. Now we know what the postop x-ray will look like before we start the surgery." -- Dr. Carl Talmo

"Unlike some other technologies, this powerful system is so intuitive that it fits seamlessly into the flow of the surgery." -- Dr. J. Scott Reid

The HipInsight system will be displayed at the Zimmer Biomet and Surgical Planning Associates Exhibits at AAHKS in Dallas, November 3-6, 2022.

"Surgeons now have detailed knowledge of what they plan to do and the visualization tools in surgery to accomplish those goals," said Dr. Stephen B. Murphy, founder of SPA. "Our new relationship with Zimmer-Biomet represents our combined commitment to elevate the level of care for each patient."

About Surgical Planning Associates

Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. (SPA) is an ISO 13485:2016 certified medical technology company that specializes in the development of innovative, cost-effective preoperative planning and navigation solutions for use in joint arthroplasty. A pioneer in the fields of surgical planning and mixed-reality guidance, SPA is privately held and based in Boston.

