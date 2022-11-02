Texas-Built Toyota Sequoia Named SUV of Texas

All-New 2023 Toyota Sequoia wins top honor at the 2022 Texas Truck Rodeo

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia was named "Sport Utility Vehicle of Texas" by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo event. The Sequoia, assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX) in San Antonio, also received the highest mark in three additional categories, including Full-Size SUV, Off-Road SUV and Best Exterior. This year's Texas Truck Rodeo brought together dozens of journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Vehicles were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance and personal appeal.

"The all-new Toyota Sequoia provides all the room, technology, power and efficiency our customers need, and we appreciate TAWA recognizing all that the Sequoia offers," said Mike Sweers, executive chief engineer for the Toyota Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma and 4Runner vehicle programs at Toyota Motor North America, Research and Development (TMNA R&D). "After the successful launch of the Tundra, which TAWA named Truck of Texas at the 2021 Truck Rodeo, we are excited to be accelerating into the next chapter in our truck-family story with the Sequoia."

Much like the coastal redwoods after which it's named, the 2023 Sequoia makes an immediate impression. The three-row SUV is all new from the ground up, and it aims to elevate the full-size segment with luxurious comfort, impressive technology and breath-taking performance from an efficient new hybrid powertrain. The Sequoia lives up to its powerful and legendary namesake, with a standard i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that provides 437 hp, 583 lb.-ft. of torque and maximum towing capacity of up to 9,520 lbs.

Sequoia offers space families need it to haul passengers and all their gear. It is available in five unique grades that include SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and the new Capstone luxury grade. Every grade is fitted with the new multimedia system first launched in Tundra. It is headlined by large 8-inch or available 14-inch touchscreen that controls the all-new Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Texas-based Toyota Connected North America. The Toyota Audio Multimedia system offers an improved user experience thanks to new sight, touch and voice activation.

The Tow Tech Package, standard on TRD Pro and Capstone, and available on all other grades, offers a suite of features that include Trailer Backup Guide to aid in backing up the SUV with a trailer, and Straight Path Assist, which helps provide steering control to keep the trailer straight on its intended path when backing up.

"Toyota has done a gorgeous job of remaking a classic from the ground up, and TAWA's membership took note and chose the Sequoia as the 2023 SUV of Texas," said Teia Collier, president of TAWA. "We were impressed with the Sequoia's capability, powerful new engine and solid good looks, which made it stand out in a class of noteworthy vehicles."

For more information on the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, visit the Toyota Newsroom.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TAWA

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

