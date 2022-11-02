Summit 7 Awarded the 2022 Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, a national provider of Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions for the Aerospace and Defense industry, has been awarded the 2022 Huntsville/Madison County Chamber Small Business of The Year Award in the Technology category. The 37th annual award ceremony honored businesses in the Huntsville/Madison area and celebrated their innovation and business excellence.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the United States, and specifically the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. This award emphasizes Summit 7's position as a supporter of the city of Huntsville and the aerospace and defense contractors that help make this city great. We're honored to win this award and are excited be part of the growth in this amazing city" – Scott Edwards, CEO Summit 7.

The award winners were announced at the Small Business Awards hosted at the Von Braun Center South Hall on November 1st. Other categories of winners included Culinary Business of the Year; Medical Practice of the Year; Nonprofit of the Year and Local Retailer of the Year; Emerging Business of the Year; and Woman-Owned Business of the Year where the woman owns 51% or more of the business.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

