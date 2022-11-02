Sierra Sage Herbs Announces Retail Partnership with accelerate360 to Drive Brand Awareness and Sales Growth

Introducing Green Goo's Plants for Your Face & Body Collection at Walmart Stores Nationwide in November

LYONS, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Sage Herbs LLC ("SSH") is pleased to announce that it has secured a wholesale agreement with accelerate360 , an omni-commerce sales, distribution, logistics, marketing and media company, to drive awareness and sales growth for its family of brands, including Green Goo® , Good Goo® , and Southern Butter® . Under the agreement, SSH intends to leverage accelerate360 and its long-standing retail partnerships, cultivated over 100 years of experience and service, to implement innovative and customizable programs designed to elevate brand recognition and amplify revenue for retailers.

Green Goo Plants for Your Face and Body - Us Weekly Now Trending Collection:Hydrating Face & Body Wash and Jumbo Stick, Eczema Face & Body Wash and Jumbo Stick, Acne Face & Body Wash and Spot Treatment Roll-on, Pain Relief Jumbo Stick, Dry Skin Jumbo Stick. (PRNewswire)

Green Goo will introduce its new Plants for Your Face & Body collection in Walmart stores across the country

"The team at accelerate360 has instantly proven themselves to be creative thinkers, which is key in establishing a retail presence," said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and Co-founder Jodi Scott. "They are providing opportunities for our company to grow, while not only discovering new ways to showcase our brands and products, but ensuring they are presented thoughtfully and relevantly."

Launching in November 2022, all-natural Sierra Sage Herbs brand Green Goo will introduce its new Plants for Your Face & Body collection in Walmart stores across the country as part of an Us Weekly Now Trending shopping fixture curated in partnership with accelerate360 and a360media's Us Weekly brand. The inventive shopping experience also allows customers the ability to discover more about the Green Goo brand and its products, alongside additional engaging content, via a QR code highlighted on the in-store display.

"Launching innovation in today's attention economy is challenging for brands and retailers. The dynamism of trend often outpaces that of sourcing and merchandising, and breaking through to gain trial and repeat is a tall hurdle," said accelerate360's Chief Innovation Officer and President of Marketing and Brand Development Nikki Laughlin. "This is where accelerate360's services, along with our Us Weekly brand and Now Trending displays come in, lending cultural credibility and impact at shelf to great brands and products like Green Goo, Good Goo, and Southern Butter."

Developed to target a range of skin conditions and issues including acne, eczema, sun damage, wrinkles, dry skin, and psoriasis, Green Goo's Plants for Your Face & Body collection is formulated utilizing the brand's proprietary lipid-infusion process. Rather than using harsh chemicals or pre-made extracts, Green Goo infuses healing herbs and whole-plant botanicals in rich, nourishing organic essential oils to maximize the purity and elevate the healing properties of its products. The available Plants for Your Face & Body collection will include a range of Face & Body Washes, Face & Body Jumbo Sticks, and an Acne Roll-On Spot Treatment (MSRPs $9.99-$17.99). Consumers will also be able to purchase Green Goo's fan-favorite Dry Skin and Pain Relief Jumbo Sticks (MSRP $9.99) as part of the program as well.

About Sierra Sage Herbs

Committed to producing the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, a Creso Pharma subsidiary, is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo® , Good Goo® , and Southern Butter® . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. For further information, visit www.greengoo.com .

About accelerate360

accelerate360 is an omni-commerce sales, distribution and logistics, marketing and media company that unlocks growth for retailers and brands at the intersection of culture, content, and commerce. For more than 100 years, with delivery to over 56,000 retail locations weekly, the company's customized solutions have connected people, products, and point of sale with a specialization in General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, accelerate360 has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned across the United States and is proud to employ more than 1,300 employees. For further information, visit www.accelerate360.com .

Green Goo Logo - Plants with Purpose (PRNewswire)

Sierra Sage Herbs Founders -- Jodi Scott, Jennifer Scott, Kathy Scott (PRNewsfoto/Sierra Sage Herbs) (PRNewswire)

Group Logos of Sierra Sage Herbs Brands - Green Goo, Southern Butter, Good Goo (PRNewsfoto/Sierra Sage Herbs) (PRNewswire)

