New Data Reveals Too Few Young Americans Aware of the Real Dangers of Fentanyl, Even as Some Willing to Try Off-Script Medications that May Contain It

Study commissioned by Song for Charlie underscores the great need to educate ages 13-24

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About one in 10 teens and one in five young adults report having used prescription medicine off script, and a larger percentage have considered it, reveals a new study commissioned by Song for Charlie , the national family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness about fake pills made from fentanyl. The top reasons described for using prescription medication off script for both teens and young adults were recreation and self-medication for stress and anxiety, as well as experimentation and image.

This important new data comes as the rate of drug deaths stemming from accidental poisoning among young Americans (ages 13-24) nearly doubled in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued to rise by 20% to 7,500 in 2021. This tragic, all-time high is driven by the emergence of illicitly manufactured fentanyl in the drug supply, which is often made to look like legitimate prescription pills and sold deceptively to young people. 80% of these 7,500 deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl, higher than any other age group and up from 57% in 2018, making young Americans the fastest growing demographic of these deaths.

Roughly ten million counterfeit pills containing illicit fentanyl were seized in 2021, more than doubling in one year. These pills contain no actual pharmaceutical product, just inconsistent doses of illicit fentanyl and binding agents, with an estimated 40% of pills containing a potentially lethal dose. Professionals cannot tell real pills from the fake ones and they are marketed over social media directly to youth and passed between friends. The supply is increasingly toxic and deceptive.

This study, conducted by strategic communications and insights consultancy, Breakwater Strategy, was designed to explore young Americans' behaviors and attitudes regarding dangerous substances. This research being presented by Song for Charlie and Breakwater Strategy shows young Americans[NR1] – defined as those ages 13-24 – recognize that using prescription medication without a doctor's prescription has risk, with about 60% of young adults and teens – defined as ages 13-17 – considering it very risky and about 30% considering it somewhat risky. But less than half of young Americans overall (48%), and barely ⅓ of teens (36%), are aware of the critical fact that fentanyl is being used to create counterfeit pills. Overall, only 40% of young Americans, including 31% of teens, consider themselves knowledgeable about fentanyl.

Just 68% of young Americans rate the danger of fentanyl as seven or higher on a 10-point scale, while 18% don't know enough to rate its danger. Among teens, 58% rate the danger of fentanyl as seven or higher on a 10-point scale while 26% can't rate it. Both young adults and teens rate fentanyl as just slightly more dangerous than real prescription opioids taken off script, and significantly more dangerous than stimulants like Adderall and benzodiazepines like Xanax. Meanwhile, substantially more – 80% – young Americans rate the dangers of heroin and cocaine as seven or higher on a 10-point scale. However, in 2021, deaths involving cocaine were five times fewer than those involving fentanyl, and heroin 10 times fewer. For teens, deaths with cocaine involved were 12 times fewer than those with fentanyl. This indicates the perception of harm is currently lethally inconsistent with reality.

As drug overdose rates grow ever more common, there is an urgent need to educate young Americans and the public at large on the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills. Song for Charlie partners with experts, educators, parents, and other influencers to reach young audiences and educate them on the dangers of self-medication and to promote healthier mental health coping strategies.

"These findings underscore the importance of accelerating our work to educate young Americans about the dangers of fentapills," said Ed Ternan, president of Song for Charlie. "Like far too many families, we suffered an unspeakable loss because our son didn't know the pill he was buying was fake and could be deadly. Today, more young Americans understand that danger than they did last year - but millions remain at risk because they don't understand just how grave the consequences can be of taking a pill purchased from an illegitimate source. We're grateful to our partners that are getting the word out and we all must do more to arm kids with what they need most: truthful, reliable information."

Among young people, there is often significantly less knowledge of the dangers associated with pills than with other powerful substances like cocaine and heroin, and thus misusing prescription medications can be more socially acceptable among young people. 66% of young Americans know that people take prescription medication off script, 60% are aware of people their age doing it, and 45% know someone who has done so.

"This vital research will immediately inform our efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl," said Courtney and Chris Chase, founders of the Sam Chase Fund, which helped fund this research. "Our partnership with Song for Charlie is helping us deliver the critical and relevant information we wish we had before our son Sam died of fentanyl poisoning in April 2020."

Young Americans say they would be most receptive to learning information about fentanyl through social media. 64% indicate they would be very or somewhat receptive to information about fentanyl from prominent individuals and influencers on social media, while three in five say the same about advertising and PSAs on social media.

"These results confirm our belief that social media has an important role to play in our awareness efforts," said Song for Charlie co-founder Mary Ternan. "We will continue to partner with the major platforms to reach kids where they are and speak to them in a relatable way."

Song for Charlie is continuing the fight against fentanyl-related deaths by using this research and other data-driven insights to develop and validate effective public awareness materials and campaigns, online and in the community. The results of this study help highlight the current landscape surrounding fentanyl and counterfeit pills, and identify tactics to reach those most vulnerable.

For the full set of survey questions and results across key audiences, please click here .

About Song for Charlie

Song for Charlie is a national family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to raising awareness about 'fentapills' — fake pills made of fentanyl. After the sudden loss of their son Charlie, Ed and Mary Ternan created Song for Charlie with one goal: to bring awareness to counterfeit prescription pills being sold online targeting young people. Song for Charlie partners with experts, educators, parents and other influencers to reach the most vulnerable group: young people between the ages 13-24. Its programs highlight the emerging dangers of self-medication and casual drug use in the fentanyl era and encourage healthier strategies for coping with stress. For more information, please visit songforcharlie.org .

About Breakwater Strategy

Breakwater Strategy is a strategic communications and insights agency that advises companies, brands, coalitions, and non-profits on how to navigate change, crises, and complexities. We have decades of experience in the halls of government, corporate boardrooms, and on the front lines of the issues and debates that have shaped our world. We tell you what you need to hear (not what you want to). We work with urgency and agility for clients wherever they are in the world.

About The Sam Chase Fund

The family-run Sam Chase Fund honors the memory of our beloved son and brother through a dual mission of connecting young adults with the resources they need to thrive and raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

