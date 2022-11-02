More Than Half of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Have Challenges When Using Bluetooth® Glucose Monitoring Devices

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the Diabetes Care Survey, a longitudinal analysis of patients with Type 2 diabetes, have been released for 2022 and provide important insights into how remote patient monitoring can benefit patients. Of particular interest is the challenge survey respondents face when using Bluetooth®-connected devices to send their glucose results to their physicians.

Many patients with Type 2 diabetes rely on their glucometer to send the results to their doctor, but that is not always simple with a Bluetooth connected device. (PRNewswire)

Of the people with Type 2 Diabetes that rely on a Bluetooth®-connected glucometer to send results to their providers, a majority (51%) of those surveyed report that at least some of the time they have issues transmitting the data, and 19.7% of respondents said they always have issues. This can lead to frustration with the device and a lack of adherence to their testing plan.

"While Bluetooth-connected devices for monitoring people with diabetes have become the most widely used, they are not always the most effective," said Dr. Bill Lewis, a national telemedicine consultant and prior Chair of the Telemedicine Accreditation Committee. "Connection issues with Bluetooth devices are a common problem and patients become less likely to utilize the technology. A device that utilizes an automatic cellular transmission of data solves this issue."

In addition, cellular-connected devices can help close the healthcare equity gap that affects many minority populations in the United States. Recent research from the PEW Institute found minorities are almost 20 percent less likely to have access to broadband internet(1). Without broadband, Bluetooth devices will not connect or transmit the results of a blood glucose test.

"Smart Meter was established with the idea of providing an easier method for people with Type 2 diabetes to send their blood glucose reading to their provider," said Smart Meter CEO Casey Pittock. "We continue to enhance and improve our health data solutions every day so providers can support patients with Type 2 diabetes and help them improve their health."

Smart Meter's cellular-enabled iGlucose® was first introduced in 2016 and has become the leading solution for people with diabetes. The easy-to-use iGlucose transmits the patient's blood glucose level immediately through our exclusive AT&T 4/5G CAT-M network to their provider. Real-time measurements help providers to make timely, better-informed care management decisions.

You can view the complete results of the Diabetes Care Survey here.

