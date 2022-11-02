MEXC and Coinbase have reached a partnership to jointly fulfill the privacy and security obligations of cryptocurrency under the TRUST framework

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31st, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC announced that it had reached a cooperation with Coinbase to jointly fulfill the privacy and security obligations of cryptocurrency under the framework of Coinbase's TRUST Network (TRUST).

The TRUST network is an alliance of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. And the TRUST solution is designed to disclose necessary data while focusing on protecting customer privacy and information security.

Its purpose is to allow customers between TRUST members to transmit information peer-to-peer so as to avoid leakage of personal information stored in third-party servers, resulting in the leakage or misuse of sensitive information; Customers among TRUST members can confirm the correctness of information before sending information so that the information can be sent and received accurately; all TRUST members must meet the three core requirements of anti-money laundering, security and privacy before joining the solution.

Founded in April 2018, MEXC is the world's leading one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform. It supports more than 160 cryptocurrency contract transactions, more than 1,600 cryptocurrency spot transactions, and more than 400 cryptocurrency ETF transactions. It is the fastest online crypto asset. , the platform with the most tradable categories. The team's core members have a profound financial and technological background and professional financial products and technical security experience as a guarantee.

As of this September, MEXC has more than 10 million global users. The liquidity of the three core products, contract, spot, and leveraged ETF, has reached the first globally.

According to the data, 62 top companies worldwide, including MEXC, PayPal, Binance, etc., have joined TRUST Network.

