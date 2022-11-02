iCRYO Appoints Former Chief Administrative Officer as COO, Continues to Expand in the Recovery, Wellness, and Medical Space

Recovery and Wellness Franchise Appoints New COO as the company shifts towards medical-related services

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO , the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand that focuses on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, has appointed Scott Briner, former Chief Administrative Officer, as the new COO of iCRYO. As U.S. expansion heats up, Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and former COO of iCRYO, will now serve as the brand's Chief Innovation and Branding Officer.

With over 20 years of directing health care facilities, healthcare administration, operations, cutting-edge marketing, public relations, customer service, recruitment, and medical planning experience under his belt, Briner will play a key role in accelerating the medical side of the wellness and recovery franchise.

"Scott is focused on developing strategic systems that will effectively benefit the overall growth of the franchise, and brings proven experience in establishing comprehensive organizational plans and significantly improving gross annual revenue," said Kyle Jones, Chief Innovation and Branding Officer. "As we continue to break into major U.S. markets, we know that Scott's background will help us to educate more communities on these unique, lifestyle based services."

Prior to joining iCRYO, Briner served as Chief Executive Officer at Sweeny Hospital District where he oversaw a 20 bed, necessary provider, critical access hospital, two emergency medical service stations, two outpatient physical therapy locations, a rural health clinic and a 27 bed assisted living facility.

Scott has served as the Vice President of Professional Services and prior to that, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In these roles, Scott managed and directed several areas within the system including the Marketing and Business Development, and oversight of clinical and non-clinical departments which has given him substantial leverage in benefiting the iCRYO franchise.

"My passion for health and wellness is what brought me to iCRYO, and I look forward to continuing to grow with the company for many years to come," said Scott Briner, COO of iCRYO. "As we offer more medical-related services to the public, we'll be able to pinpoint specific needs and find a solution to various problems."

Scott completed his undergraduate work at Wilmington College in Ohio receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training and Psychology. Then earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is board certified in Healthcare Administration as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a member of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development. Scott was named 2018 Business Person of the Year by Sweeny Chamber of Commerce.

Recently announcing the addition of Medical Ozone Ultraviolet Intravenous Therapy (Ozone UV IV Therapy) and NAD+ Intramuscular shots to its core services, iCRYO recognizes the importance of capitalizing on relevant trends. Each of these services are meant to complement the existing offerings, and provide a more customized and effective approach for guest needs.

Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

