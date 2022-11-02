The Home Depot announces 2022 Innovation Award winners

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products with new consumer benefits from no-drip, flawless finish spray paints to smart string lights with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities topped the list of most innovative products at The Home Depot in 2022.

The 2022 top winners include:

Overall Winner: Glidden Max Flex Spray Paint enables users to complete spray paint projects faster on a wide range of finishes without cracking or peeling. Its revolutionary formula requires fewer spray passes than a traditional conical-shaped spray pattern and dries within 5-minutes. With an ultra-durable finish, it can be used on wood, metal, plastic, glass and more.

First Runner Up: Hubspace String Lights allow users to remotely customize their outdoor lighting in a snap. Color, brightness and timers at the individual bulb level can all be personalized through its easy-to-use app. Compatible with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Google Home and Alexa, the Hubspace String Lights are designed to dazzle in all weather conditions.

Second Runner Up: Cortex for Decking by FastenMaster is a fast and easy way to build a deck with fully hidden hardware and fasteners. The Cortex for Decking sets come with a proprietary drill bit that sets the screw to the perfect depth every time in composite, cap stock and PVC decking boards.

"We're thrilled with the level of home improvement innovation we continue to bring to our DIY and Pro customers, thanks to the great work of our suppliers," said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. "Whether a Pro or do-it-yourselfer, these exciting new products will help anyone get their projects done faster, easier and more efficiently."

In addition to the top three winners, The Home Depot recognized the following finalists for their high marks in product innovation:

Behr Dynasty Interior Paint makes painting projects easier with a guaranteed one-coat hide in over 1,000 colors that dry faster so users can get back to using their spaces quickly. It is the most stain-repellent, scuff-resistant, fast-drying, one-coat coverage paint and primer on the market.

Clopay's Canyon Ridge Dent Resistant Garage Doors add curb appeal to a home while standing up to the rigors of the modern active driveway. Handcrafted and designed with five layers of durability and 14 different designs to match any style, these garage doors offer unsurpassed beauty with added durability.

Diablo Demo Demon™ Spade Bits save time and money by cutting down the number of tools needed to complete projects on nail-embedded wood. The Demo Demon Spade Bits give you the speed and flexibility of a standard wood spade bit with the durability and performance of an Auger bit.

LG Side by Side Refrigerator with Craft Ice is one of the most affordable Craft Ice refrigerators on the market, producing large, round, crystal clear ice cubes that keep drinks colder longer. With a sleek modern exterior design, its door cooling technology also enables deep cooling of items stored in the doors.

The Milwaukee M12 Cable Stapler delivers unmatched stapling performance in the most compact battery-powered solution leading to a faster, more efficient rough-in process. The compact, lightweight design provides users with access to tight stud bays and improved ergonomics when stapling overhead or during difficult-to-reach situations.

Pratt 100% Recycled Program allows movers to lower their carbon footprint with 100% recycled products. Created using recycled materials from The Home Depot stores, Pratt's new packing paper and Easy Up wardrobe are a win for the customer and the environment.

Werner Multi-Max Pro Ladder was designed to create a safer and more efficient jobsite. Adjusting to uneven work surfaces, the multi-position ladder has five different position settings, a safe leaning capability with a telescoping extension system, and a 375-pound duty rating.

In conjunction with the Innovation Awards, The Home Depot honored suppliers in several categories:

Bell Nursery utilized 100% wind power at 3 facilities to avoid 2,200 metric tons of CO2 annually, recycled 5.7 million pounds of cardboard and plastic through store and on-site programs, implemented biological controls in their growing space and used drip irrigation in their perennials farms earning them the Environmental Partner of the Year award.

The Interconnected Partner of the Year is Werner , which invested in product innovation and doubled down on its e-commerce efforts in almost all facets of the interconnected business.

GE , the Marketing Innovation Partner of the Year, used a creative Stylish Shopper Persona to support their Café Brand among high-end kitchen remodelers.

Finally, the winner of the Supplier Diversity Innovation Award is Empava, which continues to find new and innovative ways to design, manufacture and distribute modern appliances that are both elegant and accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Partners of the Year are listed by product category below:

Appliances: LG

Building Materials: Henry

Décor/Storage/Organization: Edsal

Electrical/Lighting: ABB

Flooring: Jeffrey Court Inc

Hardware: Milwaukee

Indoor Garden: Nexgrill

Kitchens & Bath: Niagara Conservation

Lumber: Alta Forest Products

Millworks: Clopay

Outdoor Garden: Fernlea Flowers

Paint: Behr

Plumbing: Pamlico

Tools: TTI

The Home Depot's 2022 Innovation Award winners and finalists are available online and in stores today. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com/innovation.

