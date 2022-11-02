FASHIONPHILE Adds New Board Members and Executives

The leading ultra-luxury resale platform announces two new board members and two senior executive hires.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading pre-owned re-commerce company for ultra-luxury handbags and accessories, announced today the appointment of two new board members and two senior executive hires. Andrea O'Donnell, CEO of Everlane and Hannah Kim, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer of Neiman Marcus joined FASHIONPHILE's board of directors. The brand hired Angela Dotson formerly Director of Flagship NYC at Bulgari to a new role as SVP Client & New Market Development and Rebecca Maffei, formerly the SVP, CIO at Petco, as Chief Information Officer. The news comes after the reseller opened a 60,000 square foot authentication center and showroom in NYC in May 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrea and Hannah to our Board of Directors, and Angela and Rebecca to our team in newly created roles as we focus on expanding FASHIONPHILE's retail footprint, through both technology and in-person activations," said Ben Hemminger, CEO of FASHIONPHILE. "All four executives bring extensive and diverse experiences leading global brands and will be tremendous assets for FASHIONPHILE's continued growth."

Andrea O'Donnell brings extensive global retail and brand building experience, having worked internationally for several years and holding leadership positions with prominent retailers and brands including Deckers, DFS Group Limited, Lane Crawford, John Lewis and Debenhams.

Hannah Kim oversees all legal, risk and compliance, corporate governance and loss prevention for Neiman Marcus. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, and to date, has opened 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with new locations to come.

Angela Dotson joins FASHIONPHILE with extraordinary deep and rich relationships with high net-worth clients globally and a profound understanding of the customer perspective gained from her expertise as a merchant and retailer. Prior to Bulgari, Angela Dotson served as the Vice President of Client and Business Development for fashion at Chanel. Dotson will lead the team to develop high network clients and new sales channels. She joins the brand's New York Office and will report to founder and President Sarah Davis.

As the reseller's new CIO, Rebecca Maffei will drive the technical strategy and execution that helps FASHIONPHILE continue its rapid growth. Maffei will use her expertise to scale her technology teams and create technical architecture and infrastructure to deliver a great customer experience across a broad customer base. She will be responsible for overseeing the Information Technology, Recommerce, Labs, and Customer and Checkout teams. She joins the brand's Carlsbad office and will report to CEO Ben Hemminger.

About FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 20 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, and to date, has opened 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with new locations to come.

