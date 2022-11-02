ENA Names Anna Valdez New Journal of Emergency Nursing Editor-in-Chief

Valdez brings diverse experiences as nurse, educator and researcher to journal leadership role

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 16 years, Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, CNE, FAEN, FAADN, has contributed in a variety of ways to the Emergency Nurses Association, the Journal of Emergency Nursing and the emergency nursing community as a whole.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association) (PRNewswire)

Anna Valdez reached a career milestone when ENA introduced her as new editor of the Journal of Emergency Nursing.

On Wednesday, Valdez reached a new career milestone when ENA introduced her as the Journal of Emergency Nursing's new editor-in-chief.

"The Journal guided my practice as an emergency nurse for many years, so I am honored to be its next editor-in-chief," said Valdez, the nursing department chair at Sonoma State University where she is also a professor. "This opportunity allows me a chance to reconnect with stretcherside ED nurses and to ensure the Journal publishes articles that will directly impact their clinical practice."

Valdez's impressive resume features extensive experience within the emergency department in various roles, as well as in the classroom teaching student nurses and a three-year stint as the editor-in-chief for the Teaching and Learning in Nursing journal.

Her experience also includes published research on emergency nursing topics in several publications – including the Journal of Emergency Nursing – since 2007, numerous presentations at ENA and other health care conferences and a steady presence as a volunteer in support of many association groups, most recently as the chair of ENA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Committee.

"The committee felt Anna was the best choice for the position based on her vision, leadership and passionate motivation for the role," said Ryan Oglesby, a member of the ENA Board of Directors who headed the editor-in-chief search committee. "She brings strong vision and clear commitment to the role, and her prior experiences add great value as she takes on this leadership role."

With the goal of continuing the Journal's nearly 50-year mission of delivering high-quality research that supports the emergency nursing practice and aims to improve patient outcomes, Valdez is responsible for the Journal's editorial content in coordination with a team of associate and section editors, as well as strategic collaboration with the editorial board and ENA Board of Directors.

"Since 1975, the Journal has been a go-to resource for emergency nurses," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "Anna's commitment to emergency nursing, especially as an educator, gives her extensive experience and qualifications to not only lead the Journal, but to build on its legacy."

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association