BEACON ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT

James Corrigan, former SimCorp and SunGard Systems Executive, joins as President of Beacon Platform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Platform, Inc , the leading cloud-native platform for innovation in capital markets, asset management, and risk analytics, is adding depth and breadth to its executive team to support the company's revenue growth and service expansion. James Corrigan joins Beacon as the first company president.

Mr. Corrigan will lead Beacon's Go-To-Market divisions as they ramp up their global expansion. Corrigan has more than 20 years of experience in financial services technology. He joins Beacon from SimCorp, where he spent eight years serving as Executive Vice President & Managing Director, overseeing all of SimCorp's operations in North America. Mr. Corrigan was also a member of SimCorp's global management committee, where he focused on global operations, strategy, and the deployment of enterprise initiatives that drove SimCorp to become a leading buy-side SaaS investment management solutions provider. Prior to SimCorp, he spent seven years as Executive Vice President within SunGard's Global Trading business, running the Americas P&L for a $500M Global Trading & Risk software business.

"I am excited to be joining Beacon at this stage in its development where I can leverage my experience to help the team continue to transform the trading and risk landscape by offering the industry cloud-based solutions that improve efficiency and lower the time to market for new trading strategies." said James Corrigan. "The Beacon team and its executive committee have built a company and platform that are enabling and accelerating the digital transformation of the financial services industry."

"Jamie is a well accomplished fintech leader who understands the complexities of front office and back office technologies operating in a mission critical financial systems environment," said Beacon CEO Kirat Singh. "His appointment comes as we scale our customer base and client services to meet the unique demands in constantly evolving marketplaces."

ABOUT BEACON PLATFORM

Beacon Platform ushers in the future of financial markets with secure and scalable quant technology, elastic cloud infrastructure, and front-office applications. Its unique integrated development environment and web application framework make developing fintech applications faster and accessible to clients beyond the largest investment banks. Bringing decades of collective experience developing trading and risk management systems for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, Beacon Platform offers its clients the robustness of these powerful tools with an unprecedented new layer of flexibility and security. To learn more about Beacon's next-generation platform for enterprise-scale analytics, trading, and risk management, visit at www.beacon.io .

