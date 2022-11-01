SkySafe Partners with Robotics Centre to bring Cloud Based Counter-Drone Technology to Canada

SkySafe, a leading counter-drone technology company has partnered with Robotics Centre, an Ottawa-based company, to bring Cloud based counter-drone technology to Canada.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySafe, an airspace security and management technology company, announced that its groundbreaking Cloud based counter-drone technology is now detecting drone flights in Canada, thanks to their partnership with Robotics Centre. SkySafe Cloud is unique in that it offers customers a way to detect, track, and analyze the drones in their airspace, without having to buy and maintain expensive hardware. As the only company in the world to build, own, and operate city-wide sensor networks, SkySafe offers airspace awareness via a subscription to their Cloud based application.

"As more and more drones enter the airspace, there are more incidents occurring from the work of careless or criminal drone operators," said Grant Jordan, SkySafe's CEO. "Drones are dropping contraband into prisons, smuggling drugs across borders, and disrupting open-air events, just to name a few examples. We're excited to bring airspace awareness to Canada, so unauthorized or dangerous drones can be identified, and threats can be mitigated."

SkySafe has been testing and deploying counter drone capabilities to military and public safety customers, both domestic and abroad, since 2015. They offer comprehensive defense against the threat of drones by applying advanced radio frequency (RF) technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis.

Charles Barlow, Co-Founder and CEO at Robotics Centre said, "SkySafe is a great partner for Robotics Centre. It's been exciting to see the technology go live in Ottawa, and we'll be focusing on expanding its reach throughout Canada."

Robotics Centre was established in 2009 and is an Ottawa-based company with offices in Sapporo, Japan, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They work with Government, SAR, and Industrial clients to create integrated unmanned systems solutions to address a wide range of challenges.

"We're really pleased to be partnering with Robotics Centre on the Cloud product expansion," continued Jordan. "They've been a great partner for many years and our expansion of the Cloud product in Canada is the perfect next step."

ABOUT SKYSAFE

Founded in 2015 in San Diego, CA, SkySafe is a leader in Cloud based drone defense and airspace awareness solutions. SkySafe applies advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to develop tools to safely and effectively operate authorized drones while protecting against threats to airspace security. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on Twitter @SkySafe.

