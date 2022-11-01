Purpose Jobs Recognizes Regrid as Best Place to Work in 2023

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Jobs, the Midwest's largest startup and tech community, today announced Regrid to its list of best places to work in Midwest tech in 2023. The list covered companies headquartered and hiring in the following cities: Ann Arbor, Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Cleveland and more.

Purpose Jobs Best Places to Work 2023 Badge given to Regrid (PRNewswire)

"We're honored that Purpose Jobs has recognized Regrid as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023," said Jerry Paffendorf, CEO of Regrid. "It's deeply gratifying to see our team, our culture, and our approach to business recognized in this way."

Companies across the Midwest region (and those hiring in the Midwest) were evaluated based on culture, benefits, growth opportunities, commitment to people, and mission.

With the rise of inflation, economic uncertainty and layoffs across the board, the job market has been turbulent and making people rethink their careers and purpose. Professionals are reprioritizing what's important to them in a job and a lot of it has nothing to do with the job itself. They're looking for great cultures, growth opportunities, flexibility, and the chance to work in a purpose-driven environment.

In fact, according to a new study from the American Psychological Association, 81% of individuals surveyed said they will be looking for workplaces that support mental health when they seek future job opportunities.

"Great workplaces are built on great cultures," said Ryan Landau, founder and CEO of Purpose Jobs. "Top talent across the country and beyond are looking for purpose-driven organizations that put their people first and make building a healthy culture a priority. That's what it means to be a best place to work."

For more information and to see the full list of recipients, visit https://www.purpose.jobs/best-places-to-work-2023

About Purpose Jobs

Purpose Jobs is the Midwest's largest startup and tech community. They connect top talent with purpose-driven companies based on values, experience and culture contribution. Purpose Jobs creates a human-first approach to job matching where employers have access to interview-ready candidates who have filled out a profile that highlights skills, experience, and cultural importance.

About Regrid

Regrid is the leading provider of land parcels and location context data for your maps, apps, and spatial analysis. We serve an array of industries that require land parcels and spatial data at scale, including real estate, insurance, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and government.

Have questions? Want to evaluate our dataset? Get in touch with our team at parcels@regrid.com .

