Ponsse North America, Inc expands to southern USA

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse North America, Inc has expanded its operations to Midway, Florida which is right outside of Tallahassee. The main factors that influenced this development are the growing demand for cut-tolength wood and an increase in machine sales in the south. Our goal at Ponsse is to provide our customers with the best parts and service performance that we can offer.

"Forestry is our focus and all we do. We are extremely excited about our expansion to the south because of the number of mill investments with new facilities opening, reopening of shut down mills and capacity increases. It is time for cut-to-length to be more dominant in the south like it is currently in the northern part of the USA. We want to provide all of our customers with the best machines in the world, exceptional service and the best parts availability in the industry," states Pekka Ruuskanen the President and CEO of Ponsse North America, Inc.

Ponsse North America, Inc is a subsidiary of Ponsse Plc and was established in 1995. The headquarters is currently located in the heart of the cut-to-length region in Rhinelander, WI. Ponsse has branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon and now the latest addition in Florida. Ponsse also has full-line dealers and service dealers in various locations around the nation.

Today, Ponsse Plc is one of the world's largest manufacturers of rubber-tired cut-to-length forest machines. The roots of the family-owned company, grown from a machine entrepreneur's dream into an international export company, lie deep in the Finnish countryside. The company is still based in Vieremä, Finland in the same location in which it was founded in 1970.

PONSSE forest machines are based on environmentally friendly cut-to-length (CTL) logging, where trees are felled, delimbed and cut into various log assortments before they leave the forest. Our product range covers all size categories of forest machines, from first thinning and the harvesting of forest energy to heavy-duty regeneration felling, as well as all logging sites, from soft soil to steep slopes.

PONSSE products and their key components are designed and manufactured by Ponsse in Vieremä. This guarantees that we remain at the forefront of development and that our products meet the requirements of forest professionals. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customer needs.

Questions can be directed to President and CEO Pekka Ruuskanen or by calling our branch in Midway, FL.

Ponsse North America, Inc 614 Fortune Blvd. Midway, FL 32343

Pekka Ruuskanen Ponsse North America, Inc President/CEO

