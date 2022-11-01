MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American-based cybersecurity firm, PC Matic , announced a new leadership hire, appointing Frank Lamm its Vice President of Federal Sales. Mr. Lamm's appointment to the position comes just after PC Matic achieved full FedRAMP authorization and as the company begins to grow its footprint in the federal marketplace.

PC Matic Names Frank Lamm Vice President of Federal Sales (PRNewswire)

A veteran of the technology and software industries, Mr. Lamm brings nearly 20 years of experience leading both small and large technology-based companies to accelerated sales growth as he begins this role and assumes responsibility for the company's federal sales division and its go-to-market sales strategy.

In his role as Vice President of Federal Sales, Mr. Lamm will help shape and execute PC Matic's Federal business growth strategy, build out and lead PC Matic's federal sales team, and will spearhead the company's efforts to build and strengthen relationships with federal departments and agencies.

"Frank's proven leadership and sales expertise, and his commitment to excellence and teamwork exemplifies his readiness to lead our federal sales division," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng. "At this pivotal moment for our company, I am confident that Frank is the right leader to lead the company's efforts to drive new federal business and build strategic relationships with federal customers, technology-based partner communities, federal system integrators, and other federal entities."

Mr. Lamm, prior to joining PC Matic, served as Vice President of Strategic Programs and as Director of the Advanced Solutions Group for Sterling Computers. In these roles Mr. Lamm was responsible for developing and launching Sterling's federal system integrator strategy and for leading the company's United States Air Force team where he developed strategic accounts and relationships which led to more than $150MM in revenue. Mr. Lamm helped lead Sterling to its greatest revenues and profits in 20+ years and oversaw all of the company's business development efforts related to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Mr. Lamm also priorly served as Deputy Director of the Unisys Application Modernization Center of Excellence, and as a Software Test Manager and Director of J-Tech for Unisys. He is also a retired Chief Master Sergeant and spent thirty years in the United States Airforce.

Lamm received his Bachelors of Science in Industrial Technology from Southern Illinois University, and he earned his Masters of Arts in Human Resource Development from Webster University.

Mr. Lamm's full bio is available upon request by e-mailing media@pcmatic.com .

More information on PC Matic and its leadership team may be found here .

PC Matic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PC Matic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PC Matic