Papaya Global Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Eynat Guez, CEO of Papaya Global , said that it was "inspiring and a privilege" to be included on this inaugural list alongside the other companies. "We put our people first — our employees and our clients," Guez said. "We envision ourselves as partners to all, internally and externally. So, to be recognized for this is affirming. We have experienced remarkable growth this year with new partnerships and integrations, so to receive such meaningful recognition signals that we are on the right path."

The honor from Inc. comes on the heels of a number of recent accolades for Papaya. The company won the 2022 Automation and Integration Award by the Global Payroll Association. For the second consecutive year, Forbes included Papaya on its Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Leading publications such as Fortune and Fintech Magazine selected Guez as one of the top founder-CEOs.

Last week, Papaya announced its latest partnership. The company will integrate J.P. Morgan Payments technology to further extend international payments at remarkable speed.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

