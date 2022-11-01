Nip + Fab™ is now available at JCPenney and it's all under $25

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kingdom based skincare brand Nip + Fab™ is excited to announce its rollout of affordable, ingredient-led skincare at United States-based retailer, JCPenney nationwide. Available to shop now, Nip + Fab™ launched the entirety of their line both in-store and online at JCPenney.com. All products and formulas are vegan, cruelty-free and created with the idea that luxury skincare formulations should be available to all.

Nip + Fab gained fame through their partnership with Kylie Jenner in 2015. The socialite and entrepreneur discovered the brand via Instagram and went on to become the face of Nip + Fab. Jenner's love for Nip + Fab and their Dragon's Blood Fix Serum and Glycolic Fix Pads introduced the brand's products to consumers around the world. Nip + Fab has also garnered praise amongst the online beauty community with fans like Mikayla Nogueira, who has used and recommended their Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Concentrate 2% and Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads to her extensive community of followers.

Skincare Ranges include:

Glycolic Fix Regime - Selection of the best-selling glycolic acid heroes, each product is designed to deeply exfoliate the skin, for a smooth, even-toned, glowing complexion.

Salicylic Fix Regime - Selection of the best-selling salicylic acid heroes, each product is designed to treat blemishes, reduce oil and prevent further breakouts, all whilst calming your skin.

Extreme 4 Hyaluronic Fix Regime - Selection of the best-selling hyaluronic acid heroes, each product is designed to deeply hydrate and plump your skin for a radiant glow.

Vitamin C Fix Regime - Selection of the best-selling vitamin C heroes, each product is designed to brighten, hydrate and plump your skin, for a clear, youthful glow.

Retinol Fix Regime - Selection of the best-selling retinol heroes, each product is designed to target fine lines, wrinkles and tackle pigmentation, for a younger, brighter complexion.

About Nip + Fab™:

Despite paving the way in the skincare industry for over a decade and providing access to effective, ingredient-led and affordable skincare for everyone, we are always aiming higher, whether that's ensuring that there are no barriers for anyone wanting to achieve skin and body confidence or continuing to do the science and creating formulations with multiple benefits. Your skin is our focus.

