Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Holiday Retail Campaign in Thousands of Retail Locations Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched its largest Holiday Retail Campaign to fundraise in thousands of retail locations nationwide from November through January 2023. For over a decade, retailers including GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, and Florida Turnpike Services form a nationwide network to raise funds to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Retailers invite customers to participate in the MDA Holiday campaign by donating at checkout or rounding up their purchase. Donations made by customers will be displayed on special MDA Holiday pinups in each location, showing support for MDA families. Donations to this year's holiday campaign may also be made directly online here. Find a location here.

In this year's campaign, partners hope to raise $750,000 for MDA:

GPM Investments' 1,369 locations in 26 states invite customers to round up purchases or donate $1 or more to receive a Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon for Hi-Chew and a 20oz bottle of 7UP & Canada Dry Family Beverages. Pinups will be available from November 14 through December 16 (participating GPM stores include 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, Bread & Butter Shop, E-Z Mart, ExpressStop, Fas Mart, Fast Market, Handy Mart, Jetz, Jiffi Stop, Li'l Cricket, Next Door Store, Roadrunner Markets, Rstore, Scotchman, Shore Stop, Town Star, Village Pantry, & Young's)

Across Florida and Georgia , Circle K's 378 locations will be participating throughout November

Across Illinois , Graham C-Stores' 26 locations from November 28 through January 1 and Graham Enterprise's 37 locations will be participating from November 24 through December 31

Florida Turnpike Services does a scan sheet program at their 8 store locations from November 21 through January 1

"Together with our generous partners supporting this annual holiday retail campaign, we are bringing communities across the country together to raise funds and awareness for families living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases," says Jeremy Kraut-Ordover, CFRE, Chief Development Officer, MDA. "We are proud to team up with these caring companies during the holidays, and we are grateful to their employees, and customers who join forces with us to empower MDA families to live longer, more independent lives."

MDA leads the way in caring for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases with the largest nationwide network of multidisciplinary MDA Care Centers. The funds raised in the holiday retail campaign support MDA's Care Center Network and research that enables us to fund teams working toward breakthrough therapies, which may have a life-changing impact on patients. MDA's mission also includes support for professional and educational programming, including recreational and summer camps where children ages 8-17 living with neuromuscular diseases gain confidence, independence and build life-long friendships.

"When communities come together across the country, it means so much to families like mine who see that they are not alone living with neuromuscular disease. I'm grateful to our partners at GPM Investments and all participating retailers, employees and customers who are raising funds this holiday season," said Amy Shinneman, MDA National Ambassador.

MDA will be posting about the campaign on national social media channels @MDAorg using #MDA #HappyHolidays on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives.

To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

