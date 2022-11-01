Lumeris Announces Seven New Health System Partnerships as Five Star Essence Health Plan Expands into Five New States

5-star rated Missouri/Illinois plan will be available in Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, and Ohio in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leading provider of the technology, insurance capabilities and expertise to support value-based care models, announced today the 2023 market expansion of Essence Healthcare, the company's wholly owned Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, into five new states and 44 new counties. This expansion is a 223% increase in county coverage in just one year, marking the company's explosive growth due to customer and provider satisfaction with Essence's distinctive MA plan and benefits.

"We are passionate about our vision to create the system of care every doctor wants for their own family," said Michael Long, chairman and CEO of Lumeris. "While the health care delivery system in the United States has struggled to balance quality, cost, and patient and physician satisfaction, Lumeris has demonstrated that it is not only possible, but also scalable. We are pleased to expand our provider partnerships to bring Essence Healthcare to a growing number of seniors."

Beginning January 1, 2023, Essence will enter the Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, and Ohio state MA marketplaces, opening up eligibility to one of the nation's highest-performing government-sponsored health plans to a growing senior population.

"Northeast Georgia Health System and Health Partners/HP2 are excited to launch a new Medicare Advantage plan in Georgia on January 1, 2023, Essence Health," said Steve McNeilly, Northeast Georgia Health System COO Population Health & Vice President, Managed Care. "The partnership with Essence Health will build upon the framework of our clinically integrated network HP2, with a focus on exceptional patient experience, coordinated value-based care delivery and improved quality, outcomes, and cost. This new partnership with Essence Health supports our mission, to improve the health of the community in all we do."

Essence is purposely built provider-aligned Medicare Advantage plan that produce the industry's highest quality clinical outcomes and highest rated consumer satisfaction while driving market leading reductions of in-patient utilization and overall medical costs. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Essence's St. Louis plan is among a short list of plans nationwide awarded Medicare's highest overall plan rating of 5 out of 5 stars two years in a row for 2022 and 2023.The plan was also awarded "Best Medicare Advantage plan" in Illinois and Missouri for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.

"Our strategically aligned partnerships with providers are creating a new standard for how healthcare can be delivered and financed," said Umar Farooq, President of Essence Healthcare. "Through these deep-rooted partnerships, Essence Healthcare has demonstrated that when providers are the table in co-designing managed care solutions, we can together achieve highest quality star rating designated by CMS."

Medicare beneficiaries will be able to make plan selections during the Medicare annual enrollment period, October 15 through December 7, 2022.

ESSENCE HEALTHCARE

Essence Healthcare provides over 70,000 people with Medicare comprehensive and affordable health insurance that focuses on wellness, care coordination and personal service. Essence's Medicare Advantage plans offer complete hospital, medical and prescription drug coverage and include additional benefits not covered under the Original Medicare program. Powered by the nation's leading population health services and technology of Lumeris, Essence is earning national recognition for its commitment to service and quality, including being awarded Medicare's highest overall plan rating of 5 out of 5 Stars for 2022 for its Missouri and Missouri-Illinois plans and was recently named "Best Medicare Advantage Plan Companies" for Missouri and Illinois for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. In 2023, Essence's Medicare Advantage plans will be available in markets in California, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. learn more about Essence Healthcare, please visit www.essencehealthcare.com.

LUMERIS

With Lumeris as a partner, health systems across the country are fulfilling the promise of value-based care. A joint-operating partner in both value and risk, Lumeris delivers market leading technology, insurance capabilities and on-the-ground expertise to more than one million patients and 7,000 physicians nationwide. Lumeris is proud to offer 4.5-5-star health plans that consistently deliver better clinical and financial outcomes for Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, and Individual populations. To learn more about Lumeris, please visit http://www.lumeris.com.

