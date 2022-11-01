KORE Software Announces Launch of their Portfolio Optimization Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Software is proud to announce the launch of their latest product and only solution of its kind, the Portfolio Optimization Platform. After the acquisition of Hookit in February of 2022, the two leading sponsorship performance organizations have spent the past nine months integrating their solutions into one industry-defining product, providing brands and rights holders with a single-source for managing all aspects of their partnerships and maximizing returns.

Launching today, the Portfolio Optimization Platform is set to transform the partnership industry. The holistic system can be customized for any organization looking to manage, measure and optimize their partnerships. Organizations can use the entire platform or start with a single product, accessing different measurement tools, analytics, and industry insights that scale with their business needs. The solution's mission, created through the powerful partnership between KORE Software and Hookit, was to evolve two dynamic platforms into one 360-degree view for organizations that makes their partnership data valuable and actionable.

"Data and software can be overwhelming and isn't always actionable. KORE and Hookit have been leaders in solving this problem for years. Since joining forces, we've spent the past nine months working on this game-changing platform that will redefine the way partnerships are managed and measured, on both sides of the desk," Scott Tilton, CEO and Founder of Hookit, EVP, KORE Software.

KORE's Portfolio Optimization Platform is built off the industry's most comprehensive dataset, including over $10 billion in sponsorship assets. Now, with near-time insights and a comprehensive new platform, organizations have a better way to quantify value and a deeper understanding of how their entire partnership portfolio is performing against industry benchmarks.

"Organizations have been looking for better ways to measure and understand the value of their sponsorship portfolios," said CEO of KORE Software Jason Fletcher. "This platform provides an unmatched level of sophistication and transparency into how all aspects of the partnership is performing."

In addition to managing sponsorship budgets, tracking negotiations, assets, and evaluating the performance of each deal, KORE Software's new platform enables all teams to access and collaborate seamlessly across one system that works as a single source of truth.

With this announcement, KORE Software solidifies its position as the leading provider of engagement marketing solutions – helping organizations create more informed and meaningful partnerships.

