Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2022 Sales

- October Total Sales Increased 7%; Retail Sales Up 11%
- Best October Retail Month on Record
- All-Time Total and Retail Sales Records for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 60,604 units, a 7% increase compared with October 2021. SUVs were 43,511 units, a 14% increase year-over-year and 72% of total sales. Hyundai set total and retail sales records in October for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai fleet sales remained at 0.4% for the year, prioritizing inventory for its retailers and consumers.
"Demand is still there and our lineup of EV vehicles contributed to record sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "With the great products we have, we'll continue to compete in the marketplace. Our company has done an excellent job keeping the product pipeline moving."
Oct-22
Oct-21
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
60,604
56,761
+7 %
588,902
642,396
-8 %
Hyundai's retail sales of 58,315 units represented an 11% year-over-year increase from October 2021. This was the third consecutive month of best-ever retail sales led by Elantra HEV (+146%), Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Santa Cruz (+63%), Tucson (+63%) and Tucson HEV (+27%). Hyundai Green sales of 7,576 represented 13% of retail and an 11% year-over-year increase.
- Groundbreaking in Georgia: Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Governor Brian P. Kemp, company officials, and state and local leaders officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC's new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site.
- IONIQ 5 2023 SUV of the Year: MotorTrend announced the Hyundai IONIQ 5 as the winner of its prestigious "Golden Calipers" for SUV of the Year.
- Newsweek Autos Awards: Hyundai was selected as the winner in three categories of the 2022 Newsweek Autos awards. Kona was awarded the Best Small SUV, Santa Cruz was deemed the Best Small Pickup and Hyundai was selected as the Best Brand for Your Buck.
- 2023 Tucson Marketing Campaign: Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the 2023 Tucson.
- Hyundai Sweeps Championships: For the third consecutive year, Hyundai clinched the drivers', teams' and manufacturers' IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) overall championships at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
- Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief: Hyundai Motor North America, Hyundai Capital America and Hyundai Motor Group announced a multifaceted hurricane relief program valued up to $17 Million.
Accent
1,683
2,863
-41 %
16,982
17,699
-4 %
Elantra
8,530
8,447
+1 %
94,394
114,553
-18 %
Ioniq
1
1,621
-100 %
3,670
17,177
-79 %
Ioniq 5
1,579
0
0 %
20,071
0
0 %
Kona
5,780
8,440
-32 %
51,460
79,368
-35 %
Nexo
30
63
-52 %
375
345
+9 %
Palisade
5,775
8,670
-33 %
69,531
73,343
-5 %
Santa Cruz
3,010
1,848
+63 %
29,813
4,841
+516 %
Santa Fe
10,806
7,040
+53 %
96,935
96,696
+0 %
Sonata
6,796
5,561
+22 %
42,034
86,021
-51 %
Tucson
15,066
9,735
+55 %
140,691
125,782
+12 %
Veloster
83
218
-62 %
1,876
1,958
-4 %
Venue
1,465
2,255
-35 %
21,070
24,613
-14 %
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
