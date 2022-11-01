Electromedical Technologies Introduces the WellnessPro Infinity™

Development of Revolutionary Next-Gen Electrotherapy Device Fully Complete

Company expects to start filling orders in Q1 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB: EMED ) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain through frequency and electro-modulation, is very excited to introduce its new next-generation flagship device, the WellnessPro Infinity™.

See the WellnessPro Infinity™ https://electromedtech.com/wp-infinity/

"The WellnessPro Infinity™ will set an entirely new standard in the Bioelectronics marketplace" remarked Electromedical Founder and CEO, Matthew Wolfson. "There's nothing like it on the market in terms of capability, flexibility, ease of use, and doctor-patient interface. And most important of all - Patient results. "

The NEW WellnessPro Infinity™ device features:

One compact device that encompasses ALL electrotherapy modalities.

Can produce any frequency, any wave form (typical or atypical), any level of modulation

Designed to support: TENS, Microcurrent, IF, EMS, PEMF, CES, VNS, PNS, COLD Laser, POD Synchronization, IDNA™, Deep Pluse™, Cloud access and much more.

Unprecedented accuracy.

Easiest to use electrotherapy device on the market.

New Doctor-Patient Portal for updates and personalized treatments.

Wolfson added, " I want to thank our shareholders for the continued support, everyone at EMED and especially our incredible engineering team in Europe, for the hard work, innovation and long hours our team put in, to create a device we believe will help millions of people live happier healthier Pain Free lives and help battle the Opioid epidemic. Now that we have completed development of our NEW flagship model by October as planned, the next step is electrical laboratory safety testing. After that, it will be production ready. Once production is underway, we will begin taking pre orders. Our goal is to start shipping units next quarter. POD development is going as planned and we look forward to sharing progress in our upcoming press releases soon. Our goal is to go to market with the WellnessPro Infinity™ first, then shortly after releasing the POD upon FDA 510k clearance."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com .

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Electromedical Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 1.888.880.7888

Email: ir@electromedtech.com

https://electromedtech.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

