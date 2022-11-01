Avista Capital Partners Acquires Taconic Biosciences

Avista to leverage industry expertise to support Taconic's growth in the large and expanding GEMs market

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Capital Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, today announced its acquisition of Taconic Biosciences ("Taconic" or the "Company"), a leading provider of genetically engineered research models (GEMs) and related services, from H.I.G. Capital. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Rensselaer, NY, Taconic specializes in genetically engineered research models and services, specifically murine models for use in drug discovery research and non-clinical safety testing. Taconic sells across four primary product and service categories: GEMs, standard models, colony management, and custom model generation. The Company offers its products and services to a highly loyal customer base, which includes 40 of the top 50 global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotech customers, leading contract research organizations and government and academic research institutions at the forefront of drug discovery and development.

Rob Girardi, Partner at Avista, said: "Our acquisition of Taconic represents Avista's ninth investment in the outsourced pharma services sector, a testament to the value and growth potential we continue to see in the space. Given Taconic's reputation for high-touch consultative service, diversity of high-quality models, and proven track record of innovation, we believe the Company is poised to continue its growth trajectory in the attractive GEMs market. We look forward to providing support for the acceleration of Taconic's strategic priorities."

Garrett Lustig, Principal at Avista, added: "We are excited to partner with CEO Nancy Sandy and the team to build upon Taconic's market-leading profile. Leveraging Avista's industry knowledge, operational expertise, and financial resources, we look forward to helping Taconic capitalize on the opportunity for continued organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

Nancy Sandy, CEO of Taconic, said: "Avista's support will enable us to provide our customers with even more enhanced therapeutic drug discovery and safety testing products and services, as we have done for 70 years, allowing for accelerated advancements in human health. Avista has a strong track record of creating value for companies in the outsourced pharma services sector, and we look forward to benefitting from the firm's experience and resources as we grow our company."

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Avista.

About Avista Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $8 billion invested in more than 40 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – investing in the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, outsourced pharmaceutical services, healthcare technology, healthcare distribution and diagnostics, and consumer healthcare sectors. Avista's Strategic Executives and Advisors are an integral part of the team, providing strategic insight, operational oversight and senior counsel, which helps drive growth and performance, while fostering sustainable businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.avistacap.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

