Air Products' Chief Operating Officer to Deliver Keynote Address at Hydrogen Transition Summit During COP27 in Egypt

Air Products' President, Europe & Africa to Participate in Panel Discussion at the Sustainable Innovation Forum, taking place alongside COP27

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, will discuss the pivotal role hydrogen plays in the energy transition in a keynote address at the Hydrogen Transition Summit at 9:15 a.m. (GMT +2)/3:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, taking place in the Innovation Zone alongside COP27.

"Hydrogen is not just the fuel of the future, it is the fuel of today. If we're truly to build a cleaner, more sustainable world, hydrogen must play a key role. As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has taken major steps to accelerate the energy transition," said Dr. Serhan. "But the issues of climate change and the energy transition are too large for one company, or even one country. These are truly global issues that demand world-scale answers. I am hopeful that at the Hydrogen Transition Summit and COP27, we will continue to see substantial movement to continue the momentum and move humanity forward."

CO27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and will be held from Nov. 6-18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The Hydrogen Transition Summit, as well as the Sustainable Innovation Forum, will take place alongside COP27, allowing leaders to gather and more deeply discuss opportunities and issues critical to the energy transition. Air Products is the headline sponsor of the Hydrogen Transition Summit.

Dr. Serhan will also take part in a live fireside chat on scaling a hydrogen economy though supply chain collaboration, at 1:45 p.m. (GMT +2)/7:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Hydrogen Transition Summit.

"Building the infrastructure to support the energy transition is critical for the world to meet its climate and decarbonization goals," Dr. Serhan added. "Developing a robust supply chain that enables countries to reliably import clean hydrogen will provide a bridge to more quickly make the switch to low- or zero-carbon energy while making the necessary investments to build their domestic supply."

In addition, Ivo Bols, Air Products' President, Europe and Africa, will take part in a panel discussion titled "The Global Trilemma: getting the balance right between energy security, affordability and sustainability," at 10:10 a.m. (GMT +2)/4:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Sustainable Innovation Forum.

"In times of increased global uncertainty, diversifying energy sources is critical to ensure countries and companies have the energy needed to meet current and future demands," said Bols. "Promoting clean energy sources, such as green hydrogen, will provide not only a more sustainable option, but also a more stable energy system overall."

All three presentations will be available for livestreaming through Climate Action's Innovation Zone website.

Air Products has made an industry-leading commitment of at least $15 billion to clean energy hydrogen megaprojects. These include a $4.5 billion clean energy complex in Louisiana to produce low-carbon blue hydrogen; a CAD $1.6 billion net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; an approximately $500 million green hydrogen production facility in New York; and the world's largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy with ACWA Power and NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has experience across the full value chain and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating many of the world's largest hydrogen projects. The Company's hydrogen fueling technologies also are used in over 1.5 million refuelings annually across 20 countries. With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

To learn more about the steps Air Products is taking to accelerate the energy transition and its clean energy megaprojects, visit Air Products' Energy Transition website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products