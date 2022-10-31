WebPros Announces Global Leadership Changes

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WebPros®, the global leader in hosting automation software, announced three key leadership changes in its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer focus, modernization, and position WebPros for its next phase of growth.

Adam Knapp joins the Global Leadership Team of WebPros as Chief Operating Officer.

Jörg Strotmann has been promoted to WebPros Vice President of Direct Marketing.

Sean Melton joins WebPros as Vice President of Partner Marketing.

"We've assembled a talented team focused on helping this organization achieve its growth ambitions."

WebPros hosting management solutions cPanel®, Plesk®, and WHMCS® provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and broad capabilities to their ever-expanding partners and customers. In collaboration with their colleagues, these leaders will help reimagine WebPros to deliver at the highest level as the organization accelerates its digital transformation strategy through its next chapter of business evolution.

"To best support our strategic vision, we've assembled a talented team focused on helping this organization achieve its growth ambitions. We are centered on enhancing the user experience and extending our product offerings while delivering world-class platforms and solutions to our partners and customers. Our ability to execute with speed and scale in all the markets we serve is what will set us apart," shared Christian Koch, CEO of WebPros.

About Adam Knapp

Adam is a seasoned engineering and product leader with over 20 years of experience in hosting and web technologies. He recently served as Vice President of Product and Engineering for the Partners Business at GoDaddy, managing a global team of 250.

Over the last four years, Adam was responsible for transforming the GoDaddy culture to focus on experimentation and statistical evidence - using data to drive decision-making. His team championed the delivery of shared hosting, advanced hosting, and security products across GoDaddy's brand portfolio for the US and Europe. In addition to his engineering and leadership expertise, Adam holds eight technology patents and is a board member on the Industry Advisory Board of his Alma Mater, Arizona State University, where he works closely with the School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering (CIDSE) to support the mutual needs of business, industry, academia, development, and education.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the WebPros family," shared Adam Knapp. "As a long-time happy customer of many of these products within the portfolio, I'm excited about taking this journey with the team to evolve WebPros into the world's #1 web enablement ecosystem."

About Jörg Strotmann

Jörg brings over 20 years of industry expertise to his new role as WebPros VP of Direct Marketing. He has been a senior manager for many years leading global product, marketing, innovation, and brand transformation for the world's leading hosting brands.

Most recently, Jörg served as VP of Marketing for Plesk, SolusVM, and XOVI and successfully expanded the direct customer business with double-digit growth. He is now responsible for strategy and execution for online stores, inbound marketing programs, and performance marketing efforts for all WebPros products. His team will forecast and deliver on volume and revenue targets by engaging and optimizing our worldwide direct customer purchase experience.

About Sean Melton

Sean is a technology marketing and communications expert with over 15 years of experience in agency ecosystems, partner marketing, channel development, PR/influencer relations, digital and experiential marketing, and demand management in the B2B space.

Sean previously served as the CMO of BubbleUp, an award-winning US-based agency delivering world-class marketing strategies, campaigns, websites, eCommerce stores, and custom applications. He led a diverse team of highly talented marketers responsible for creating and executing superior marketing strategies for many commercial brands, along with notable security and hosting-focused brands, including Sectigo, SiteLock, WHMCS, and HostGator. Melton will lead the marketing strategy and execution for all partner marketing, branding, and communications as Vice President of Partner Marketing at WebPros.

About WebPros

WebPros provides some of the most widely used web-based digitalization solutions. WebPros encompasses comprehensive hosting and server management platforms cPanel and Plesk, automation platform WHMCS, infrastructure management SolusVM, server monitoring platform 360 Monitoring, Koality performance software, web builder platform Sitejet, and SEO suite XOVI. Under the WebPros canopy, these independent companies are continually exploring synergies in pursuit of responding to the challenges of web professionals everywhere.

For more information, visit www.webpros.com.

