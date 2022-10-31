UL Solutions Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on e-Skateboards

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL Solutions that the e-Skateboards identified below bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks for the United States. These e-Skateboards have not been evaluated by UL Solutions to the appropriate Safety Standards and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Name of Product: Ether e-Skateboards, Model Designations Cruiser, Dual, and Lite

Remedy: UL Solutions recommends that you stop using these products.

Identification on the Products:

The Model No., electrical ratings, and maximum speed/weight load are not marked on the e-Skateboards. The chargers included in the packaging do not bear any UL Certification Marks and are not certified by UL Solutions. The e-Skateboards bear unauthorized UL Certification Marks and the following:

ETHER

E504268

ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS FOR PERSONAL E-MOBILITY

AS TO ELECTRIC SHOCK AND FIRE HAZARDS ONLY

UL2272

Known to be distributed and sold by: Ether Skateboards in Singapore (www.etherskateboards.com), may have been sold by others.

