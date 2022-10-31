Maple partners with Fortress Web3 Technologies to Build Digital Collectibles into Connective Dating, Dining, and Experience App

Maple's integrated experience app leverages Fortress's suite of digital memorialization and money-movement APIs to deliver connective dating & experience app

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maple announced their partnership with Fortress Web3 Technologies to create a connected (and connective) app for dating, dining, and experiences. Maple has built their all-in-one app to help people discover the best restaurants, bars, and indoor/outdoor activities in their area, meet new people nearby, and then plan and reserve an entire experience together.

Maple chooses Fortress for Web3 infrastructure that will power digital collectibles (NFTs) within their travel, dating, and experiences app (PRNewswire)

The company will leverage Fortress Web3 infrastructure APIs in the Maple app to let users turn their experiences and memories into digital collectibles — also known as NFTs. Users will do this in the Maple app by "minting" images, recordings, or other digital memories from festivals, concerts, sporting events, and dates. The end result is a personalized, curated record of user experiences, all in one place.

"Connecting people is the driving force behind everything we do at Maple," said Sebastian Galindo, CEO of Maple. "Web3 unlocks the most compelling use cases for threading live experiences and digital engagement together, and we are thrilled to work with Fortress to deliver this to our users— all without adding any complexity for tracking and managing their memories."

Maple also plans to make bridging the gap between digital and traditional connectivity more rewarding than ever. Users of Maple are able to collect Maple Tokens for all of their interactions — making a new connection, trying out a new restaurant, or booking tickets to a new show, for example. Those Maple Tokens can be collected and redeemed at the many restaurants and entertainment venues they're partnered with — once again, all without having to toggle beyond a single app.

"Our team is so impressed with the vision that Sebastian and the Maple team bring to Web3 utilization," says Ryan Miller, CRO of Fortress. "Web3 technology, at its core, unlocks the ability for businesses to provide a more seamless user experience; one that meets users where they are, and provides more value and connection than distraction. We can't wait to see what they accomplish leveraging Fortress infrastructure."

Building digital collectibles into the Maple app via NFTs is another step in the company's growing momentum. Maple launched its app on Saturday October 29th and will be tapping into its waitlist of 70,000 users. Galindo says that Maple will be launching in 20 US cities this November, announcing a number of key dining and entertainment partners, and expects the Web3 elements of the app to expedite that growth.

At the same time, Fortress has been eliminating barriers to Web3 with simple, streamlined APIs that power businesses at any stage of tech adoption to quickly launch and scale. They've launched their embeddable wallets for NFTs and fungible rewards tokens; mint NFTs; and ability to integrate key financial services are backed by a secure, regulated financial institution, Fortress Trust.

About Maple

Maple is revolutionizing the way people discover new places and meet like-minded individuals by gamifying the process. The primary goal of the company is to connect two people in a shared experience in the area. The app provides users with a selection of the best dine in restaurants, indoor/outdoor activities, and bars in their current location and gives the option to sort through like-minded people in the area so you can meet friends, first dates and much more wherever you are. The company has key partnerships such as OpenTable with its over 60,000 restaurants, TripAdvisor, Yelp making Maple fully scalable throughout the country. Maple has a waitlist of over 70,000 users and will be launching in 20 colleges and major cities in the following weeks.

About Fortress

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT & crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody and crypto liquidity. Fortress recently raised a $22.5M Seed Round led by Ayon Capital.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortress Web3 Technologies