Local Service Provider CloudWyze to Offer High-Speed Fiber Internet to Nashville, N.C. Residents

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, the premiere full-service IT management (MSP) and internet service provider (ISP) in North Carolina and GREAT Grant award recipient, continues to empower growth and equitable access in rural communities by offering high-speed fiber internet service to residents in Nashville, N.C.

Nashville, N.C. residents and businesses will have access to high-speed fiber internet from local internet service provider, CloudWyze, beginning in November. (PRNewswire)

As part of the federal Internet for All initiative, CloudWyze is in the process of deploying the first phase of Nashville's Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project, which will bring service to over 2,500 homes. Residential and business installations will be available in the coming months.

In 2014, Nash County leaders started looking for methods to improve broadband access to all residents, focusing on serving the more rural areas of the county. CloudWyze has been in a public-private partnership with Nash County since late 2018, leading to significant investments by both parties to edge out to areas which have traditionally been forgotten.

CloudWyze founder and CEO Shaun Olsen said offering access to high-speed fiber internet to Nashville residents will help create growth and greater opportunities for the community.

"When rural communities like Nashville have limited access to fiber, they miss out on major economic development opportunities," Olsen said. "But with equitable internet access, these rural communities are able to better support their current businesses as well as attracting more entrepreneurs and working professionals to further empower these areas to flourish."

Robbie Davis, Chairman, Nash County Board of Commissioners, agreed that equitable internet access will create more opportunities for citizens living in rural North Carolina communities.

"It is a top priority to ensure all areas of the County have reliable access to internet service, which encourages economic development, increases residential growth, and provides educational opportunities," Davis said. "High speed fiber in Nashville brings us one step closer to meeting our overall goal."

While the public-private partnership between CloudWyze and Nash County is essential to supporting the deployment of the rural hybrid networks, the organization is eager to continue this mission of providing quality internet through both fiber in cities and towns as well is continued expansion with fixed wireless.

In addition, CloudWyze is seeking partnerships with rural counties across North Carolina in need of quality internet service. For government-related inquiries, please feel free to contact Jackie Lewis, Director of Community Affairs, at 910-795-1000 ext. 124 or email Lewis at jacquelyn.lewis@cloudwyze.com.

Nashville residents and businesses can learn more about service availability by calling (252) 220-5589 or by visiting the CloudWyze website.

