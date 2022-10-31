Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its third quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (PRNewswire)

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company