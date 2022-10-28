Larson Tax Relief Announced as Winner for the 2022 BBB Great West + Pacific Torch Awards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Tax Relief is proud to announce that they have been selected as the winners of the 2022 BBB Great West + Pacific Torch Awards in the Medium Sized Business category. The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics honors organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character, ensure that the organization's practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with its customers and the community. Larson has previously been a finalist in the Torch Awards as well as receiving the BBB's Customer Service Award in 2014.

"We are honored to win this award for business ethics and want to thank the BBB judges and sponsors who have made this possible and of course, we want to thank the people of Larson Tax Relief who uphold the highest ethics and best business practices day in and day out," says co-founder Ron Larson. "Our team members certainly share all of the recognition that we receive, and they are an integral part of continuing the high standards of ethics that Larson operates under. At Larson Tax Relief, customer service and ethics involve much more than saying, "please," and "thank you," or offering customers our 15-day Money Back Guarantee. In this industry our clients are dealing with some of the most stressful times they will encounter during their lives. Many of Larson's clients are facing possible seizure of their business or home, wage garnishments, bank levies, foreclosure, divorce, and other woes that place an enormous amount of stress on their emotions and livelihood. The quality of customer service and work products we provide for our clients can make the difference between retaining their livelihood or not and has an invaluable impact on the rest of their lives! It goes without saying, our clients need our employees to be courteous, ethical, responsive, and efficient…but moreover, they need our strength, guidance, expertise, and reassurance

About Larson Financial

Larson Financial, Inc. dba Larson Tax Relief is a national leader in the tax resolution industry, assisting clients in all 50 states, specializing in tax resolution strategies and taxpayer representation in tax issues with the IRS and state taxing authorities. As a family-owned business, the team at Larson understands that behind every client there is a real person that deserves the best service and representation available. The people at Larson Financial pride themselves on giving their clients the individual attention necessary to find the right solution for their tax needs. Their experience, knowledge, and professionalism are unmatched in the industry.

