Pablo Arts "ART BONBON" Will Join EDUTech Asia 2022, Singapore

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Arts Inc. (represented by Kim Seung-Ah), one of the best edtech companies in Korea, will participate in EDUTech Asia 2022 held in Singapore from November 8 to 10 to introduce its innovative real-time online art education platform "ART BONBON."

EDUTech Asia 2022 is the education fair in which 200 global edtech leaders and 150 startups will take theirs parts, while 350 experts in K-12, virtual classroom, digital curriculum and various fields will give lectures.

Pablo Art plans to demonstrate 4 to 6 real-time classes on ART BONBON on 9th and 10th with Four themes of "My Magical Puppy", "Flower Basket", "Merry Christmas", and "Gustav Klimt: The Artist of Gold".

A special session will also be held for global edtech companies. Baek Yeon-Ji, head of the Art Cognitive Psychology Biz Div, will be a speaker, explaining the characteristics and features of ART BONBON to stakeholders around the world, and revealing the company's vision and growth engine.

ART BONBON is a digital art education platform incorporated with a patented real-time interactive drawing tool. It is the world's first service that allows teachers and students to share one screen, have a communication, and draw in real time using tablet PCs. The program consists of three programs: "Technique Bonbon", a drawing skill improvement program; "Brain Bonbon", an art-based creative thinking enhancement program; and "Mind Bonbon", a mindset education program. It also provides AI-based diagnosis tools to analyze all learning processes and achievements.

"We plan to launch ART BONBON 2.0 within this year," said Kim Seung-Ah, CEO of Pablo Arts. "B2B service will also be enhanced to provide customized applications to schools, private institutes, and other entities in the world where ART BONBON is needed. We expect that EDUTech Asia serves as an opportunity for ART BONBON's entry into the global market."

Pablo Arts is an affiliate of Sigong Tech, the global exhibition media group, operating ART BONBON, Pablo Arts Centers (in Daechi and Pangyo), and Libro Arts.

