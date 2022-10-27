Hero Digital Ranked Among Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times

Digital customer experience transformation provider recognized for its continued growth in the local economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading customer experience digital transformation company, today announced that it has been ranked in the San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2022, a list honoring firms at the forefront of the bay area economy with the highest revenue growth.

This award continues a pattern of momentum for Hero Digital following its recent recognition as Adobe's Emerging Partner of the Year as well as being named Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America . The digital transformation consultancy was also named the customer experience innovator of the year at the Martech Breakthrough awards in August.

"It's an honor for Hero Digital to be included on this list alongside other successful industry leaders in our area," said David Kilimnik, CEO & Founder at Hero Digital. "This award demonstrates the continued faith our clients and employees have in our CX digital transformation capabilities and ability to craft industry-leading customer experiences. Ultimately, we're proud that our accomplishments continue to be recognized and greatly look forward to continuing our growth in 2023."

The full list of companies featured in the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area can be found here: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2022/10/21/fastest-growing-companies-list.html .

Hero Digital is a leading independent digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's purpose is to bring moments of Truth & Beauty into people's lives by creating customer experiences that are good for people and good for business. Hero Digital's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new business value.

