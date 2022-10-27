Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $139,000, up $121,000 from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank rebranded from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank. Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $28,000 during the third quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 also included $171,000 of non-interest income attributable to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

"We just celebrated our first anniversary as a public company and will celebrate the Bank's centennial in November," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our team is tremendously excited with the response we've received from our rebranding to Catalyst Bank."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.7 million at September 30, 2022, down $1.9 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, additional fundings on existing construction and land loans were largely offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. PPP loans, which totaled $22,000 at June 30, 2022, were fully paid-off during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 88,327

$ 89,531

$ (1,204)

(1) % Commercial real estate



21,073



21,521



(448)

(2)

Construction and land



4,450



3,843



607

16

Multi-family residential



3,252



3,315



(63)

(2)

Total real estate loans



117,102



118,210



(1,108)

(1)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



11,087



11,410



(323)

(3)

Consumer



3,512



4,004



(492)

(12)

Total other loans



14,599



15,414



(815)

(5)

Total loans

$ 131,701

$ 133,624

$ (1,923)

(1) %

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million at September 30, 2022, up $313,000, or 19%, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in past due loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, approximately 88% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 91% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down $176,000 from $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The reduction in the allowance for loan losses largely reflects the reversal of certain provisions made for estimated loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment of COVID-19's impact on credit risk. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $115,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $189,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $61,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $92.0 million at September 30, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022. At September 30 and June 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the third quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.48%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $184.2 million at September 30, 2022, up $5.5 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase in NOW account balances, partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Total average deposits were $185.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $2.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 31,988

$ 30,400

$ 1,588

5 % NOW



50,547



39,454



11,093

28

Money market



17,129



19,525



(2,396)

(12)

Savings



26,874



27,388



(514)

(2)

Certificates of deposit



57,689



61,968



(4,279)

(7)

Total deposits

$ 184,227

$ 178,735

$ 5,492

3 %

Net Interest Income

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, up four basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points to 2.99% for the third quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 0.40%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $60,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash included in other interest income (up $127,000, or 219%), partially offset by a decline in interest income from loans. Rising market interest rates have increased the yields on our interest-bearing cash accounts and securities portfolio.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 131,583

$ 1,466

4.42 %

$ 133,810

$ 1,555

4.66 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



104,403



381

1.48





104,137



352

1.37

Other interest earning assets



34,548



185

2.12





30,108



58

0.78

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 270,534

$ 2,032

2.99 %

$ 268,055

$ 1,965

2.94 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































NOW, money market and savings accounts

$ 91,738

$ 29

0.13 %

$ 85,646

$ 24

0.11 % Certificates of deposit



59,833



64

0.43





64,936



63

0.39

Total interest-bearing deposits



151,571



93

0.24





150,582



87

0.23

FHLB advances



9,126



69

2.99





9,079



68

3.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 160,697

$ 162

0.40 %

$ 159,661

$ 155

0.39 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 109,837













$ 108,394











Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)







$ 1,870

2.59 %







$ 1,810

2.55 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













2.75 %













2.71 %





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $296,000, down $83,000, or 22%, from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. In addition, the Company disposed of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.1 million, down $253,000, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 included $28,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $153,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $50,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.

Directors' fees totaled $75,000 for the third quarter of 2022, up $20,000, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to stock compensation expense related to awards granted under the Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan and 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement in September 2022. Total stock compensation expense, allocated between salaries and employee benefits expense and directors' fees, during the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $141,000, compared to $47,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $216,000, down $26,000, or 11%, from the previous quarter primarily due to the absence of rebranding expenses during the third quarter of 2022.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $36,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $73,000, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $3,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest expense totaled $184,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $56,000, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $7,000 and $18,000 during the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. In addition, the Company benefited from recoveries on charged-off deposit accounts and certain cost saving initiatives during the third quarter of 2022.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.4 million in assets at September 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022



9/30/2021(1) ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,558

$ 4,553



$ 5,117 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



31,639



24,582





95,287 Total cash and cash equivalents



36,197



29,135





100,404 Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



78,563



82,276





49,682 Securities held-to-maturity



13,480



13,486





13,504 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



131,701



133,624





136,720 Allowance for loan losses



(1,804)



(1,980)





(2,646) Loans receivable, net



129,897



131,644





134,074 Accrued interest receivable



566



556





511 Foreclosed assets



320



320





399 Premises and equipment, net



6,392



6,494





6,658 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,799



1,795





1,792 Bank-owned life insurance



13,519



13,422





3,280 Other assets



2,681



1,855





1,259 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 283,414

$ 280,983



$ 311,563





















LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 31,988

$ 30,400



$ 102,091 Interest-bearing



152,239



148,335





147,369 Total deposits



184,227



178,735





249,460 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,153



9,108





8,973 Other liabilities



706



727





1,130 TOTAL LIABILITIES



194,086



188,570





259,563





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



53



53





- Additional paid-in capital



50,902



50,838





- Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan



(4,020)



(4,073)





- Retained earnings



52,379



52,240





52,270 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(9,986)



(6,645)





(270) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



89,328



92,413





52,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 283,414

$ 280,983



$ 311,563





(1) Data at September 30, 2021 is Bank-only.

































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

9/30/2022

9/30/2021(1) INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,466

$ 1,555

$ 1,671

$ 4,584

$ 5,344 Investment securities



381



352



172



1,062



434 Other



185



58



13



262



37 Total interest income



2,032



1,965



1,856



5,908



5,815 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



93



87



124



272



414 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



69



68



68



205



204 Total interest expense



162



155



192



477



618 Net interest income



1,870



1,810



1,664



5,431



5,197 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)



(189)



-



(375)



(286) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses



1,985



1,999



1,664



5,806



5,483 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



192



182



165



542



448 Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



(77)



-



(77)



25 Bank-owned life insurance



97



98



22



216



67 Federal community development grant



-



171



1,826



171



1,826 Other



7



5



12



20



36 Total non-interest income



296



379



2,025



872



2,402 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,168



1,218



1,084



3,647



3,331 Occupancy and equipment



203



227



200



640



554 Data processing and communication



216



242



201



666



556 Professional fees



157



175



88



472



255 Directors' fees



75



55



70



185



211 ATM and debit card



76



59



48



184



137 Foreclosed assets, net



(2)



(2)



39



(21)



74 Advertising and marketing



36



109



14



187



35 Franchise and shares tax



15



58



-



131



- Other



184



240



140



606



423 Total non-interest expense



2,128



2,381



1,884



6,697



5,576 Income (loss) before income tax expense



153



(3)



1,805



(19)



2,309 Income tax expense (benefit)



14



(21)



372



(45)



465 NET INCOME

$ 139

$ 18

$ 1,433

$ 26

$ 1,844































Earnings per share:





























Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ N/A

$ 0.01

$ N/A Diluted



0.03



N/A



N/A



0.01



N/A





(1) Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.











































CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

9/30/2022

9/30/2021(1) EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 2,032



$ 1,965



$ 1,856



$ 5,908



$ 5,815

Total interest expense



162





155





192





477





618

Net interest income



1,870





1,810





1,664





5,431





5,197

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)





(189)





-





(375)





(286)

Total non-interest income



296





379





2,025





872





2,402

Total non-interest expense



2,128





2,381





1,884





6,697





5,576

Income tax expense (benefit)



14





(21)





372





(45)





465

Net income

$ 139



$ 18



$ 1,433



$ 26



$ 1,844











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total assets

$ 288,052



$ 286,288



$ 253,176



$ 287,000



$ 240,345

Total interest-earning assets



270,534





268,055





235,447





270,848





224,873

Total loans



131,583





133,810





137,031





132,052





143,075

Total interest-bearing deposits



151,571





150,582





150,726





150,006





147,085

Total interest-bearing liabilities



160,697





159,661





159,692





159,086





155,992

Total deposits



185,453





183,316





191,060





182,816





179,462

Total shareholders' equity



92,764





93,318





50,950





94,400





50,678











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.19 %



0.02 %



2.25 %



0.01 %



1.03 % Return on average equity



0.60





0.08





11.16





0.04





4.86

Efficiency ratio



98.24





108.78





51.06





106.25





73.38

Net interest margin(TE)



2.75





2.71





2.81





2.69





3.09

Average equity to average assets



32.20





32.60





20.12





32.89





21.09

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)



57.84





58.51





38.94

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)



28.29





28.43





20.65

















Total risk-based capital ratio(2)



59.09





59.76





40.20



























































ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES







































Beginning balance

$ 1,980



$ 2,173



$ 2,649



$ 2,276



$ 3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(115)





(189)





-





(375)





(286)

Charge-offs



(90)





(38)





(18)





(191)





(150)

Recoveries



29





34





15





94





60

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(61)





(4)





(3)





(97)





(90)

Ending balance

$ 1,804



$ 1,980



$ 2,646



$ 1,804



$ 2,646











































CREDIT QUALITY







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,221



$ 1,246



$ 752

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



379





41





165

















Total non-performing loans



1,600





1,287





917

















Foreclosed assets



320





320





399

















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,920



$ 1,607



$ 1,316



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.21 %



0.96 %



0.67 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.68





0.57





0.42























(1) Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only. (2) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

View original content to download multimedia:

